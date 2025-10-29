Taxi driver gets feisty with traffic cop

Talk about getting feisty with the law...

Talk about getting feisty with the law...

A taxi driver attempted to outrun a traffic cop trying to stop him on a Cape Town road. As South Africans, we all know what it's like sharing the roads with taxis. Regardless of the province, the attitude and sometimes reckless behaviour of taxi drivers are very much alike. However, despite their stereotypical behaviour, law enforcement officers will stop at nothing to apprehend a reckless taxi driver.



A classic example of this was caught on video, showing a traffic cop flagging down a taxi driver on a Cape Town freeway. However, instead of abiding by the law and stopping on the side of the road, the taxi driver decided to be feisty and refused to stop. The video shows the traffic cop and taxi driver speeding side by side as the latter tries to evade the officer. Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.

Social media users were delighted that the traffic cop didn't back down and eventually caught the driver. Check out what some people had to say: "Camera man 'sacrificed going to town for us to see the show." "No respect for the law or authority." "He's just made things a whole lot harder for himself." "Shocking! No respect for law enforcement whatsoever."

