Why December isn't a dead zone for job applicants

December is often referred to as a 'dead zone' for new hires and job applications, but not according to Pnet's Talent Acquisition Manager, Nolundi Matomane.

We've reached the time of the year that job applicants dread - the holiday period. It's typically known as the time when companies refrain from making new hires, stop posting new vacancies and put the overall interview process on hold until the new year.

Of course, this isn't a standard approach, but many job applicants feel stressed around this time of year, particularly with the thought of going into the new year without any promising prospects.

Matomane shared some insights into why companies should focus more on hiring during the festive season to avoid the New Year rush.