Why December isn't a dead zone for job applicants
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Pnet's Talent Acquisition Manager sheds light on why December doesn't have to be a dead zone for job applications.
December is often referred to as a 'dead zone' for new hires and job applications, but not according to Pnet's Talent Acquisition Manager, Nolundi Matomane.
We've reached the time of the year that job applicants dread - the holiday period. It's typically known as the time when companies refrain from making new hires, stop posting new vacancies and put the overall interview process on hold until the new year.
Of course, this isn't a standard approach, but many job applicants feel stressed around this time of year, particularly with the thought of going into the new year without any promising prospects.
Matomane shared some insights into why companies should focus more on hiring during the festive season to avoid the New Year rush.
She shared that some of the best candidates don't press pause on their job applications during the festive season. Instead, they found that job applicants are more engaged online during this time of the year.
"Many professionals use this quieter period of the year to reflect on their careers and plan their next move. They are also spending more time online, browsing, shopping, reconnecting, and, yes, looking at career opportunities and updating their CVs and career profiles. As such, it’s a chance to reach an engaged pool of candidates," she says.
How can job seekers stand out to recruiters?
- Refresh your CV - check out the best formatting updates on sites like Pnet, Indeed, Careers24, LinkedIn and other popular recruitment platforms.
- Use artificial intelligence (AI) to your advantage to help make your CV stand out. Use AI as a support tool, not a 'do everything for me' tool.
- Update your skills on platforms such as Udemy, Alison, YouTube and other online learning platforms.
- Stay active on your LinkedIn profile and share articles or posts that resonate with your work style and industry updates that fit well in your field.
- Send out 'year-end messages' to recruiters, it's a warm note that brings out the merriment from the year without any obvious pressure of a favour.
- Create a portfolio or results sheet showing off all the things you achieved in the year.
To the job seekers:
Don't stop applying during the festive season because you think that no one is checking online. Stay active and alert on the job spectrum, you never know who's waiting on the other side of the internet.
If needed, you can create job alerts on relevant platforms to receive an email notification when a job matching your search criteria becomes available.
Remember, it works both ways: while staying active online is always beneficial, avoid posting anything online that may deter companies from considering you as a potential new hire.
