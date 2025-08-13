Take the quiz to reveal what sport matches your office personality

Danny Guselli is chatting about sports that your colleagues played at school and what they would play with their teams today. So we thought, what better time than now to have a sports-office personality quiz?

We already knew which sport Danny would choose, and right as rain, he did.

"The obvious answer would be soccer, as that was my main sport during school. The sport that made my mind drift in every lesson, but I think I'd play any sport with my amazing ECR team, except synchronised swimming. The costume doesn't work for me," he says.

Take our quiz by answering the questions below to determine which sport would suit your office personality.

How would you describe yourself in a pressurising situation?

I work well under pressure and prefer it I stay motivated by encouraging my team I focus on getting the job done, but prefer calm I pivot and adapt

How would your colleagues describe you?