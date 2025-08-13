 Take the quiz to reveal what sport matches your office personality
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Take the quiz to reveal what sport matches your office personality

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Which sport would suit Danny Guselli's personality?

Danny Guselli inside the ECR studios holding a page with copy Take the Quiz
Danny Guselli inside the ECR studios holding a page with copy Take the Quiz/Supplied

Danny Guselli is chatting about sports that your colleagues played at school and what they would play with their teams today. So we thought, what better time than now to have a sports-office personality quiz? 

We already knew which sport Danny would choose, and right as rain, he did. 

"The obvious answer would be soccer, as that was my main sport during school. The sport that made my mind drift in every lesson, but I think I'd play any sport with my amazing ECR team, except synchronised swimming. The costume doesn't work for me," he says.

Take our quiz by answering the questions below to determine which sport would suit your office personality. 

How would you describe yourself in a pressurising situation?

  1. I work well under pressure and prefer it 
  2. I stay motivated by encouraging my team 
  3. I focus on getting the job done, but prefer calm
  4. I pivot and adapt 

How would your colleagues describe you?

  1. Calm, confident and razor sharp 
  2. Bubbly and encouraging
  3. Strategic and pensive
  4. Easy-going and flexible 

Read more: Jennifer Reddy's 3 financial moves to adopt before the end of 2025

What is your working style?

  1. I thrive in a goal-oriented setups
  2. I prefer to work in a team
  3. I like order and organisation
  4. I like working freely 
If you had to participate in an office competition, would you...

  1. Go for the win - compete against all odds
  2. Rally the troops and cheer everyone
  3. Play the long game 
  4. Participate for the experience

Read more: The 10 days that never happened

Results

If you mainly answered with 1's: Rugby, Soccer, Netball, Hockey

You're competitive by nature and enjoy team sports. You thrive by working in teams and clearly understand your role in the team. You enjoy action and taking risks. 

If you answered mainly 2's: Volleyball, Cricket, Relay, Cheerleading

You enjoy working in groups, and this is your primary focus. You believe you can achieve a common goal of coming together by focusing on encouragement, fun and positivity.

If you mainly answered 3's: Chess, golf, swimming, tennis

You like to strategise and understand your opponents. You thrive on staying focused on the long game. You are a quick thinker and open to a challenge. 

If you mainly answered 4's: Bowling, badminton, table tennis, cycling

You enjoy the experience and are not overly competitive. You like movement and action, but enjoy trying new things in new places. 

Danny Guselli Podcast banner
Danny Guselli Podcast banner/Supplied

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of iStock

For more from East Coast Radio

Sport Quiz Office Workplace Danny Guselli

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.