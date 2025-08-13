Take the quiz to reveal what sport matches your office personality
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Which sport would suit Danny Guselli's personality?
Which sport would suit Danny Guselli's personality?
Danny Guselli is chatting about sports that your colleagues played at school and what they would play with their teams today. So we thought, what better time than now to have a sports-office personality quiz?
We already knew which sport Danny would choose, and right as rain, he did.
"The obvious answer would be soccer, as that was my main sport during school. The sport that made my mind drift in every lesson, but I think I'd play any sport with my amazing ECR team, except synchronised swimming. The costume doesn't work for me," he says.
Take our quiz by answering the questions below to determine which sport would suit your office personality.
How would you describe yourself in a pressurising situation?
- I work well under pressure and prefer it
- I stay motivated by encouraging my team
- I focus on getting the job done, but prefer calm
- I pivot and adapt
How would your colleagues describe you?
- Calm, confident and razor sharp
- Bubbly and encouraging
- Strategic and pensive
- Easy-going and flexible
What is your working style?
- I thrive in a goal-oriented setups
- I prefer to work in a team
- I like order and organisation
- I like working freely
If you had to participate in an office competition, would you...
- Go for the win - compete against all odds
- Rally the troops and cheer everyone
- Play the long game
- Participate for the experience
Results
If you mainly answered with 1's: Rugby, Soccer, Netball, Hockey
You're competitive by nature and enjoy team sports. You thrive by working in teams and clearly understand your role in the team. You enjoy action and taking risks.
If you answered mainly 2's: Volleyball, Cricket, Relay, Cheerleading
You enjoy working in groups, and this is your primary focus. You believe you can achieve a common goal of coming together by focusing on encouragement, fun and positivity.
If you mainly answered 3's: Chess, golf, swimming, tennis
You like to strategise and understand your opponents. You thrive on staying focused on the long game. You are a quick thinker and open to a challenge.
If you mainly answered 4's: Bowling, badminton, table tennis, cycling
You enjoy the experience and are not overly competitive. You like movement and action, but enjoy trying new things in new places.
Image Courtesy of iStock
