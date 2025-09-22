Survey reveals that Gen Z rely on parents' help with workplace tasks

A survey reveals that more and more Gen Zs are turning to their parents for help in the workplace, 77% said they brought their parents with them to an interview.

A recent survey has revealed some shocking insights into Gen Z workers' reliance on their parents. Having your mom talk to your boss isn't normal in workplace culture. With the natural order of things, school and university are the last times your parents get involved in your business. But with Gen Z workers, there's a whole new ball game. "ResumeTemplates.com surveyed 831 Gen Z adults who work full-time to understand how involved their parents were in their most recent job search and their current role." The results were alarming and set a snowball effect in the world of opinions. While it may only be natural to ask for a parents' help navigating from school into the working world, getting them to sit in on an interview or help with work tasks seems out of bounds.

The survey revealed that over half of the respondents asked their parents to review their CVs. 31% went all out and got their parents to write their CVs for them. The lack of boundaries opens up a chapter on parenting the 'unapologetic generation', aka Gen Z. Intense parental involvement in their day-to-day lives has crept into workplace culture, and we cannot see this going down so well with the larger workforce of Millennials and Boomers. Many have expressed concerns about the lack of boundaries in the workplace and suggested that these parents are doing a disservice to their children. By removing the discomfort in problem-solving, parents deny their Gen Z children the opportunity to stand independently in the workplace. It goes back to the idea of spoon-feeding, which has a butterfly effect on the entire workplace ethos. What does KZN think about these survey results? Danny Guselli asked the friends of his show what they thought about it. They cannot get over the fact that nearly half of Gen Z employees in the United Kingdom said that their moms talk to their bosses regularly, and 79% say their parents have contacted their manager at some point.