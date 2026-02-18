Say goodbye to the SRD grant as we know it as SA prepares a new social support plan

The SRD grant is not ending yet but it is changing. Here is what South Africans need to know about its future and what comes next.

South Africa’s Social Relief of Distress grant, widely known as the SRD grant, is set to enter a new phase as government prepares to redesign it into a successor grant. While many beneficiaries have questioned whether the support would continue, authorities have confirmed that payments will remain in place while a new system is developed. The Department of Social Development has confirmed that the SRD grant will continue to be paid at its current value of R370 per month until March 2027. This extension ensures that existing beneficiaries will continue receiving support while government finalises plans for a reworked grant that is intended to be more permanent and better aligned with economic participation. According to BusinessTech, this extension follows confirmation that the SRD grant, which was expected to end on 31 March 2026, will now continue for an additional 12 months in its current form. Funding for the extension was already accounted for during the 2025 budget process, with provisions made to carry the grant through to 2027.

Why was the SRD grant introduced? The SRD grant was initially introduced as a temporary relief measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its purpose was to provide income support to individuals who had lost employment or were otherwise negatively affected by lockdown measures and economic disruptions. At the time of its launch, the grant was valued at R350 per month. Over time, the grant amount was increased to R370, reflecting adjustments made as the economic effects of the pandemic lingered. Although it was always intended to be short-term, the scale of need meant that it became a lifeline for millions of South Africans. How many people rely on the SRD grant? More than 8 million people currently depend on the SRD grant each month. This widespread reliance has been a key reason behind its repeated extensions. Despite its temporary design, the grant has become a crucial source of income for many households facing unemployment and financial insecurity. Government has therefore opted to extend the grant on an annual basis, rather than abruptly ending it without an alternative in place. How long will the SRD grant continue in its current form? The SRD grant will continue to be paid at R370 per month from 1 April 2026 until 31 March 2027. To formalise this extension, the Minister of Social Development is required to publish amendments to the COVID-19 SRD Regulations in the Government Gazette before the end of March 2026. These amendments are intended to legally regularise the additional 12-month extension, ensuring uninterrupted payments to successful applicants during this period. Why is the SRD grant being reworked? While the grant has provided critical relief, it comes at a significant cost. Maintaining the SRD grant costs the country around R40 billion per year. Government has acknowledged that this level of spending is not sustainable in the long term without identifying alternative revenue sources. During his State of the Nation Address, Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that while the grant would continue, it would also be redesigned this year into a new form of social support.

What will replace the SRD grant? The president has indicated that the SRD grant will be transformed into a new grant that better supports livelihoods, skills development, work opportunities and productive activity. Rather than functioning purely as a cash payout, the redesigned grant is expected to focus on helping beneficiaries move towards employment and economic participation. The National Treasury has previously noted that it is exploring ways to integrate the grant with employment opportunities. This could see the SRD evolve into something similar to a job-seeker allowance, offering temporary support while individuals actively look for work. Is a basic income grant still on the table? For several years, the African National Congress (ANC) has spoken about introducing a basic income grant in South Africa. However, economic constraints and funding challenges have resulted in these ambitions being scaled back. Discussion around a basic income grant has largely faded, with the focus now shifting to transforming the SRD grant into a more targeted, sustainable and permanent form of assistance. When will more details be announced? Further clarity on the future of the grant is expected during the tabling of the 2026 national budget. This is scheduled to take place on 25 February 2025, where government is expected to outline how the redesigned grant will function and how it will be funded. Until then, beneficiaries can expect the SRD grant to continue unchanged, providing ongoing support while South Africa prepares to say goodbye to the SRD grant as it is currently known.