A South African woman describes the taste of scorpion in Bangkok

Content creator and photographer, Chantay Peterson, shares the first time she ate a scorpion on the streets of Bangkok.

Scorpions are considered a rare delicacy in Thailand because they are not easy to find. Pushcart vendors operating in Bangkok's bustling streets must collaborate with suppliers in northeastern Thailand.

Other popular fried insects on the menu include grasshoppers, bamboo worms, silk larvae, crickets, weevils, and ant queens. It has become something of a bucket-list activity for many tourists passing through Bangkok, who try to eat one of these highly nutritious street-side snacks.

This time, we got to see a South African dive into the challenge, and believe it or not, it didn't leave her squeamish but got her thinking about a popular South African dish. Chantay Peterson has around 94,000 followers on Instagram, and she shares her unique travel experiences with her audience. She has been sharing many photos and videos of her time in Thailand, and she recently shared a video of herself trying a scorpion. In the video, she bravely bites into the scorpion and immediately shares with the person recording her what it reminds her of.

I'm not going to lie, this tastes like a skaap tjoppie vet... - Chantay Peterson

It seems a scorpion from the streets of Bangkok tastes more like home than anyone might've expected it to. What should you try when visiting Bangkok? According to Hotels.com, you can start with a serving of the most 'friendly' insect: bamboo worms. Despite their crunchy appearance, they are said to be soft and nutty. "Crickets are a bit crunchy with a salty note, while grasshoppers have a bit of everything – sweet, salty, nutty – plus, they are crispy at every bite," reports Hotels.com. Check out the video of Peterson trying out the scorpion, courtesy of Instagram.

Image Courtesy of Instagram