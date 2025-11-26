The South African version of 'Christmas Carols'

Christmas Carols are songs that generally spread joy and lightheartedness over the festive season. However, in South Africa, specifically KwaZulu-Natal, many people refer to the police as 'Carols'.



It's a slang that has stuck through the generations.

A Durban content creator has used the term in a fun way, even though her circumstances weren't so fun.

In a video, we see the Metro cops writing out fines to people outside Gateway. The poster, @that_girl_with_the-fast_car, said she obtained permission from the police officers featured in the video.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Instagram.