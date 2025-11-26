The South African version of 'Christmas Carols'
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The not-so-cheerful version of 'Christmas Carols' - when you get a fine from the cops.
Christmas Carols are songs that generally spread joy and lightheartedness over the festive season. However, in South Africa, specifically KwaZulu-Natal, many people refer to the police as 'Carols'.
It's a slang that has stuck through the generations.
A Durban content creator has used the term in a fun way, even though her circumstances weren't so fun.
In a video, we see the Metro cops writing out fines to people outside Gateway. The poster, @that_girl_with_the-fast_car, said she obtained permission from the police officers featured in the video.
While the above video was humorous, it did highlight some negativity from the public, who were quick to shift blame.
Many people touched on topics such as corruption and how the festive season often saw law enforcement get more stringent with the rules of the road.
It encouraged us to provide some tips to motorists as they navigate the roads this festive season.
Tips for motorists to follow this festive season:
- Stick to the speed limits and laws of the road.
- Renew your licence disc before the expiry date to avoid getting into trouble with the law.
- Make sure your car is roadworthy (check your tyre tread, number plate, check your spare, make sure you have a red triangle in case of emergencies, your windscreen has no chips, your brakes are checked, etc.)
- Buckle up and make sure your kids are properly secured in their car seats or in the backseats.
- Don't use your phone whilst driving; connect your phone to the Bluetooth if you absolutely need to.
- Don't drink alcohol and drive. Follow the legal limit, Normal drivers: 0.05g BAC or 0.24mg breath alcohol. Professional drivers: 0.02g BAC or 0.10mg breath alcohol.
- If stopped at a roadblock, don't resist the police officers.
