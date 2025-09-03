South African au pair shares awkward moment in New York supermarket
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
When you're out here picking avocados and get approached by an admirer who's married...
We have seen many Americans share their love for our country online lately. From those who express their admiration for isiZulu to those who have packed up their families and immigrated to South Africa.
We can say with some assurance that Americans are familiar with South Africa and our diverse nation.
However, this time, a South African Indian who lives in Long Island, USA, shared a different perspective. Adal Collette, who is au pairing for a family in the US, shared a video whilst at a supermarket.
She was picking avocados and while vlogging when an employee from the supermarket approached her. He was evidently smitten and asked her if she was Indian.
He appeared to be flirting with her before he realised their interaction was caught on camera. The worst part was that she noticed a wedding band on his ring finger.
She asked, "Why is it always the married ones that do this..." Also, she questioned what his wife would think if she came across her video on social media...
People from KZN were all too happy to comment.
- "Exchanging the Mexican salsa for some putt chutney."
- "The way he covers his hand in the first half."
- "He was risking tortilla for Roti."
- "I found from living abroad, sometimes it's a fascination of seeing Indians... I know we are everywhere, but it's actually a thing! Just tell them you are Indian from South Africa... that's where the confusion starts."
- "Ok, I don't know what it is, but men just started randomly asking, 'Are u Indian?' Bro, this happened to me in Dollarama. I don't know if it's a setup thing or people actually finding us attractive."
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@adalcolette Haiii I’m dead , another day another blog 😂😂😂#southafricatiktok🇿🇦 #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #newyork #usa🇺🇸 #livingabroad ♬ original sound - Aupair with Colette🇿🇦🇺🇸
Image Courtesy of TikTok
