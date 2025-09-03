South African au pair shares awkward moment in New York supermarket

We have seen many Americans share their love for our country online lately. From those who express their admiration for isiZulu to those who have packed up their families and immigrated to South Africa.

We can say with some assurance that Americans are familiar with South Africa and our diverse nation.

However, this time, a South African Indian who lives in Long Island, USA, shared a different perspective. Adal Collette, who is au pairing for a family in the US, shared a video whilst at a supermarket.