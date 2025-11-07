From the sky to the streets: SA man's 'aeroplane car' turns heads
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"Welcome to South Africa, the only county on earth where we drive aeroplanes..."
An aeroplane car has left South Africans in awe of the creativity and ingenuity found right here in our country.
If you’re driving through the streets of Broederstroom in the North West Province, don’t be alarmed when you spot a bright yellow aeroplane on wheels.
This quirky creation, known as the “Aeroplane Car,” hails from the village itself and recently went viral on social media. The video, shared by SA comedian Summary, shows him driving past the car and saying: “Only in South Africa do we drive aeroplanes".
Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
After digging a little deeper, we found that the video of this local marvel was first shared by KZN content creator, @pvtguy_kzn, who came across the Aeroplane Car in 2023 during his travels.
He called it: "When a car takes flight, the incredible Aeroplane Car".
"As I approached the Broederstroom T Junction, I witnessed what seemed like an emergency plane landing on the road! But hold on to your seats because it's not what it seems. Meet a passionate Malawian gentleman who spent three years crafting the extraordinary 'Aeroplane Car', a testament to the spirit of innovation and human ingenuity," the content creator said in his TikTok video.
What is the Aeroplane Car made of?
The local 'engineer' of this unique creation said the car is a fusion of a Piper Aztec aircraft and a Nissan Sentra chassis and engine.
This one-of-a-kind vehicle is a fusion of a Piper Aztec aircraft and a Nissan Sentra chassis and engine, resulting in a magnificent masterpiece. A true 'Pimp My Ride' creation, it boasts unique features, including a dashboard keyboard for playing music.
- @pvtguy_kzn
We know that car lovers around KZN would appreciate this man's love for motoring and his ingenuity.
Check out the video on TikTok where we get a closer look at the 'Aeroplane Car'.
@pvtguy_kzn **"When a Car Takes Flight: The Incredible Aeroplane Car!" 🚀🚗** Buckle up and join me on a heartwarming journey along Pelindaba Road in North West, where the unexpected unfolds, making us proud to be South African! 🛣️🇿🇦✨ As I approached the Broederstroom T Junction, I witnessed what seemed like an emergency plane landing on the road! 🛬 But hold on to your seats because it's not what it seems. Meet a passionate Malawian gentleman who spent three years crafting the extraordinary "Aeroplan Car," a testament to the spirit of innovation and human ingenuity. 🌟🤝 This one-of-a-kind vehicle is a fusion of a Piper Aztec aircraft and a Nissan Sentra chassis and engine, resulting in a magnificent masterpiece. 🚀🚗 But wait, there's more! A true "Pimp My Ride" creation, it boasts unique features, including a dashboard keyboard for playing music. 🎹🎵 What's even more astonishing? The onlookers' reactions as they turn heads from every angle. At first glance, this golden rocket on wheels left everyone in awe. Don't miss this incredible transformation and the amazement it inspired! 🤩👏 #AeroplaneCar #InnovationOnWheels #ProudlySouthAfrican #HumanInterestStory ♬ original sound - PrivateGuy
Image Courtesy of Instagram
