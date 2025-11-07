From the sky to the streets: SA man's 'aeroplane car' turns heads

An aeroplane car has left South Africans in awe of the creativity and ingenuity found right here in our country.



If you’re driving through the streets of Broederstroom in the North West Province, don’t be alarmed when you spot a bright yellow aeroplane on wheels.

This quirky creation, known as the “Aeroplane Car,” hails from the village itself and recently went viral on social media. The video, shared by SA comedian Summary, shows him driving past the car and saying: “Only in South Africa do we drive aeroplanes".

Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.