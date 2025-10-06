Siya Kolisi stands up for fan who is being bullied

Who better than the Springbok captain to warn off bullies?

A young Siya Kolisi fan is proof of what happens when someone believes in you and stands up for you. The story of Siya Kolisi standing up for a young fan from the Western Cape has been inspiring South Africans on social media. Darren, also known as Magyva, reached out to the Springbok rugby captain in hopes of getting his help against his school bullies. Kolisi, in his heroic demeanour, came to Darren's rescue. Kolisi vowed to personally deal with the bullies if they continued to trouble Darren.

The bullying had affected Darren so much that his marks were dropping. In addition, he also began missing school out of fear. In an Instagram video posted by a community empowerment page, triggrGood, Kolisi is on a video call with Darren and his school classmates. In the video, Kolisi warns the bullies, "I'm coming...I'm gonna deal with them", as cheers erupt from the classroom. "You must tell those boys or those kids at school who are bullying you, I'm coming. I'm going to come say hello to them. I'm gonna deal with them," Kolisi tells Darren.

He went on to encourage the young boy, saying: "But stay strong, be yourself, don't be scared of anything." You can watch the video below from Instagram.

The video went on to show how the message encouraged Darren, as his third-term report showed much improvement. Harrington Johnson Wands Attorneys and Conveyancers revealed that bullying at schools has tremendously increased. They showed that teachers and parents are at their wits' end about bullying. Here are some stats about bullying revealed: More than 3.2 million learners are bullied annually in South Africa.

More than 67% of bullying victims will not ask a teacher for help because they don’t think it will change their situation.

Learners carry out 90% of school bullying.

160,000 high-school learners bunk school daily to avoid being bullied.

One in 10 learners drops out of school to avoid being bullied.

16% of learners admit that they are victims of cyber-bullying. October isn't just Mental Health Awareness month but also Bullying Prevention Month. As we read these alarming stats, let us take the time and make an effort to teach our children about bullying.

