How cool is this road that sings if you travel using the correct speed

The Singing Road That Only Works If You Stick to the Speed Limit
Could this be the answer to getting motorists to follow the speed limit?
We think we might've discovered the most epic thing to get motorists to follow the speed limit.
Did you know there's a road in Hungary that plays music when a vehicle travels over it at a certain speed?
In 2022, Hungary Today reported that, "The Hungarian folk song Érik a szőlő (The grapes are getting ripe) can be heard on a stretch between the towns of Gesztely and Szerencs. The asphalt has a ridge on the road, where the friction between the road and tyres plays the melody as you drive through at 80 km/h. If you go faster or slower, the melody will be imperfect or distorted."
Of course, we have hardly met a motorist who doesn't enjoy listening to music while they travel, so this might be the most inspired way to get motorists to follow the speed limit.
It's simply sublime and unique to know that the music stems from the merging of industries, art, and engineering.
The experience is all about timing; the grooves in the road are spaced so carefully that the full tune is heard only when the motorist is driving at the correct speed. If you travel too fast or too slow, the music will not be heard clearly but will sound distorted.
Watch the video below to experience the musical road in Hungary, courtesy of Instagram.
It sounds like the perfect motivation for motorists to keep to the speed limit and enjoy a musical treat. Provided it is themed to a classic South African tune.
According to the National Library of Medicine, in 2023, there were 10,180 fatal crashes that led to 11,883 deaths and 5360 pedestrians losing their lives because of Road Traffic Accidents in South Africa.
Speeding is a major contributor to Road Traffic Accidents in South Africa, and while it might be considered a stretch to expect motorists to follow the speed limit for a musical engagement, it does sound like a fun experience for both local and international tourists.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
