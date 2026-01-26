How cool is this road that sings if you travel using the correct speed

We think we might've discovered the most epic thing to get motorists to follow the speed limit.

Did you know there's a road in Hungary that plays music when a vehicle travels over it at a certain speed?

In 2022, Hungary Today reported that, "The Hungarian folk song Érik a szőlő (The grapes are getting ripe) can be heard on a stretch between the towns of Gesztely and Szerencs. The asphalt has a ridge on the road, where the friction between the road and tyres plays the melody as you drive through at 80 km/h. If you go faster or slower, the melody will be imperfect or distorted."

Of course, we have hardly met a motorist who doesn't enjoy listening to music while they travel, so this might be the most inspired way to get motorists to follow the speed limit.