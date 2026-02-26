Self-driving cars in UK designed to handle potholes: Could this be game-changers for SA roads?

Wayve, a London-based tech start-up, has developed artificial intelligence that it claims can safely navigate pothole-ridden and unpredictable roads. Unlike many autonomous systems that rely heavily on pre-mapped routes, Wayve’s technology is designed to interpret live data from cameras and sensors and respond instantly to changing road conditions.

South Africans know the frustration of dodging potholes – whether it’s after heavy rains in Durban, traffic congestion in Johannesburg, or everyday wear and tear in smaller towns. Now, a British autonomous vehicle company says its self-driving cars are built to cope with exactly these kinds of real-world road challenges.

Can AI really handle potholes?

One of the biggest questions around self-driving vehicles is whether they can cope with imperfect infrastructure. Potholes, faded road markings, uneven surfaces and unexpected obstacles are common on South African roads.

Wayve’s chief executive, Alex Kendall, has said the company’s AI is trained to operate in the same environment as human drivers – meaning it does not expect flawless roads. Instead of depending on ideal conditions, the system continuously learns from real-world driving scenarios, adjusting speed, steering and positioning in response to hazards such as potholes.

In practical terms, that means the vehicle’s sensors detect surface irregularities and the AI makes split-second decisions, much like a human driver would when swerving or slowing down to avoid damage.

How is this different from other self-driving cars?

Many early autonomous vehicle models depended on highly detailed digital maps and clearly marked lanes. That approach works well in controlled environments but can struggle in cities where roads are congested, under construction or poorly maintained.

Wayve’s system is built to be more adaptable. It has already been tested extensively in dense urban settings and on rural roads with varying quality. The company is preparing to introduce robotaxis in London in partnership with Uber later this year.

Could this work in South Africa?

While autonomous vehicles are not yet a common sight in South Africa, the challenges faced on UK roads are not entirely different from those experienced locally. Heavy rainfall, ageing infrastructure and high traffic volumes create similar hazards.

If AI systems can successfully handle Britain’s uneven and pothole-marked roads, it raises the possibility that such technology could eventually adapt to South African conditions too.

Questions remain around regulation, insurance and public trust. But as self-driving technology evolves to manage imperfect road networks rather than relying on pristine conditions, it may become more relevant to countries like South Africa, where the road surface is often anything but smooth.