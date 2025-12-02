Scam caller warning: Questions that will help you spot a scammer posing as your bank
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Ask these questions if someone calls claiming to be from your bank.
Ask these questions if someone calls claiming to be from your bank.
Scammers don't take a break for the holidays.
As we hit the holiday season, cybersecurity tips help arm us against the countless scammers working behind the scenes... and computer screens.
Far too many people get caught in the bank call trap when someone allegedly from your bank calls as part of a sales upgrade or to update something on your profile, with the aim of scamming you.
These scammers prey on people by posing as bank personnel, as most individuals are more inclined to trust someone from their bank.
It can be challenging to distinguish between a scammer and a legitimate bank employee, but we have some helpful tips to share with you.
You can ask the caller these questions to spot if they are really from your bank or a scammer.
1. Ask which branch they are calling from
Scammers may not be prepared with this information, and if the caller hesitates, then that's your first red flag. If the caller were a trusted employee of the bank, then they would immediately be able to share this information with you.
2. Ask them what product or plan you hold with them
A scammer may not have access to your bank account information; that's their goal in making the call. A genuine bank employee will not hesitate to share this information, as they will have the authority to access your information.
3. Pay attention to their voice
Scammers work with scripts, so when you question them, they may not be prepared to respond. Watch out for rushed tone, long silent breaks, and irritation.
4. Notice the rush
Most scammers are in a hurry, and you can hear the sense of urgency in their dialogue. They use phrases like 'Act now', or say that the promotion is specifically for you or is ending soon.
These are pressure tactics, and a genuine bank employee would not use these terms with you.
5. The golden rule
Under no circumstances should you provide them with passwords or codes, or click on any links that they send you. Just respond by saying, "Thank you, I will contact my bank".
When you respond from a place of peace and calm, you can protect yourself and your money.
Follow your instincts when you get a call that feels suspicious.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Scam caller warning: Questions that will help you spot a scammer posing as your bank
Ask these questions if someone calls claiming to be from your bank.Danny Guselli a minute ago
-
The answers hiring managers want to hear during an interview
Interviews aren't about having perfect answers but rather about showing ...Danny Guselli 26 minutes ago