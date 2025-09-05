SA’s viral F1: homemade bobsleigh dubbed Mzansi's version of F1
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The South African version of an F1 car is a bobsleigh steered by two men...
Speed, innovation, grit and thrill - all the ingredients required to be an F1 Grand Prix driver…
Social media users are celebrating two men riding a bobsleigh that they are calling the South African version of an F1 car.
As South Africans, we are spoilt for choice. We have the beauty, great weather, innovative minds and confidence to take on anything and everything we want.
It takes people from the most unlikely circumstances to show us how it's done. A classic example was recently witnessed on the roads when a social media user shared a video of two men moving quickly on a bobsleigh near other vehicles.
The bobsleigh looked like it was made out of pieces of wood and casters. The men riding it took advantage of their downhill position to gain speed, and it looked like it was working in their favour.
The TikToker who took the video called their bobsleigh contraption a South African version of F1, more popularly known as Formula One Grand Prix.
Watch the video clip from TikTok below.
@imkev538
F1 in 🇿🇦
Read more: Kyalami’s Formula 1 comeback dream is alive
What's in it for South Africa?
The talent is evident, perhaps just in time for the revamp of the legendary Kyalami Circuit in Johannesburg. The famous South African circuit disappeared from the F1 circuit after experiencing financial problems.
If the upgrade goes well, we could see Formula One Grand Prix racing return to our beloved country.
What did Mzansi have to say?
Seeing how people came to the comments with their lighthearted commentary was positively inspiring.
- "That's faster than the Ferrari car."
- "Even the McLaren won't catch these guys."
- "Close enough. Red Bull is looking for a 2nd driver."
- "It's giving Cool Runnings.. South African bobsleigh team."
- "2027 is pretty far away anyway, we might as well start now."
- "South Africa’s bobsled team."
- "Until there is a pothole in their way."
- "Doing better than Ferrari tbh."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
