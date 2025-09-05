SA’s viral F1: homemade bobsleigh dubbed Mzansi's version of F1

Speed, innovation, grit and thrill - all the ingredients required to be an F1 Grand Prix driver…

Social media users are celebrating two men riding a bobsleigh that they are calling the South African version of an F1 car.

As South Africans, we are spoilt for choice. We have the beauty, great weather, innovative minds and confidence to take on anything and everything we want.

It takes people from the most unlikely circumstances to show us how it's done. A classic example was recently witnessed on the roads when a social media user shared a video of two men moving quickly on a bobsleigh near other vehicles.