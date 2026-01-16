Safety tips when refuelling your car at the petrol station

A video of a vehicle catching alight at a petrol station somewhere in South Africa had been circulating online, and we thought it would be good to share some safety tips for motorists.

The viral clip shows a petrol attendant refuelling a car, while a large portion of the petrol appears to have leaked near the vehicle.

The video reminds us that sometimes motorists take their safety for granted when refuelling at a petrol station. Social media users have speculated that the motorist had a possible fuel leak and was smoking, which caused the fire.

Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.