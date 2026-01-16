Safety tips when refuelling your car at the petrol station
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Don't take your safety for granted while refuelling...
Don't take your safety for granted while refuelling...
A video of a vehicle catching alight at a petrol station somewhere in South Africa had been circulating online, and we thought it would be good to share some safety tips for motorists.
The viral clip shows a petrol attendant refuelling a car, while a large portion of the petrol appears to have leaked near the vehicle.
The video reminds us that sometimes motorists take their safety for granted when refuelling at a petrol station. Social media users have speculated that the motorist had a possible fuel leak and was smoking, which caused the fire.
Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
Read more: Motor Minute: Suzuki Dzire Review
Here are some tips on how to stay safe when at a petrol station.
Before hitting the pump, make sure to do the following:
- Switch off your car engine.
- No smoking, vaping or any open flames at the petrol station.
- Keep your phone away.
- Make sure you know your fuel, are you filling petrol or diesel?
Things to note when refuelling:
- Make sure not to overfill your tank. Stop when the pump clicks; this will avoid overspilling.
- Make sure your petrol attendant doesn't leave the pump unattended.
- Secure the fuel cap once you are done. A loose cap can trigger a warning light and even cause fuel waste.
- Stay aware of your surroundings, and if you don't have a fire extinguisher in your vehicle, locate one nearest to you at the petrol station in case of an emergency.
Remember to check your car regularly and follow the safety precautions when visiting a petrol station.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago