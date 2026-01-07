Safety tips on how to avoid a rock throwing incident

Be aware of these rock-throwing spots when travelling around Durban.

Be aware of these rock-throwing spots when travelling around Durban.

People may be gearing up to get back into the swing of things, but crime is still thriving. Here are some safety tips on how to avoid and survive a rock-throwing incident. Rock-throwing became popular at the bridges, targeting motorists travelling at night or early morning. Criminals would stand at the top or on the sides of the bridge and wait for vehicles to pass by and throw a rock at their windscreen or in front of the vehicle. This causes the driver to lose control and meet in an accident, forcing them to stop so they can rob them or worse. Popular rock-throwing spots around KwaZulu-Natal are located near bridges in Ballito, Durban North, and its surrounding areas, as well as on the M4 North, M4 South, N3, N2 North, and N2 South routes.

Read more: Breakthrough in DJ Warras murder case

Rock throwing leaves motorists feeling vulnerable and at risk. The number one thing to do is to stay vigilant at all times. Here are some tips from Blue Security: 1. Stay aware and vigilant. When travelling near overpasses, bridges, embankments or bushy areas, stay alert. Be cautious of suspicious individuals lurking in the area. If you are travelling with people, then ask them to help you be on the lookout. 2. Respond calmly If you suspect someone is about to throw a rock at your vehicle, reduce speed and change lanes. Don't forget to stay aware of other vehicles on the road; you don't want to react abruptly and cause an accident. 3. Drive away If your vehicle has been hit by a rock, if possible, drive a short distance away from the bridge to avoid being robbed or hijacked.

4. Damage or injury If you have been injured or your car has been severely damaged, don't stop, reduce speed and put your hazards on if you can. 5. Send out communication If you have become a target and you survive the incident. Send a GPS message by sending your location to a family member over WhatsApp. Send a voice note as well to share vital information, what happened, your health status, and your location. Practice at home so you are prepared in case of an emergency. The reason it is best to send communication to your family first is that it will help you gain a better understanding of the situation. You might be experiencing an adrenaline rush, panic, anxiety, etc. Contacting your family will help bring you back to calm.

Image Courtesy of TikTok