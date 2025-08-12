Safety tips to deter pick pocketers

If you are travelling or visiting a crowded place, then take note of these safety tips.

Crime is a certainty regardless of your destination. So, whether you are going on holiday or just going about your daily commute to work, criminals are always watching and waiting to pounce. So, it is always best to be proactive. Pickpocketing might not be considered a major crime, but it impacts people in the most impactful ways. Learning that someone has stolen your wallet, purse, cellphone, or smart device can be soul-crushing. It leaves you feeling vulnerable, not to mention causes you financial strife as you navigate through the loss. It can even lead to identity theft, loss of money, fraud, and more.

Pickpockets are generally skilled at stealing and can get away with the theft without alerting you. Therefore, being prepared for anything when you are out and about is best. Here are a few tips on quick but practical ways to ensure your belongings aren't stolen. 1. Hair grip You can use a jaw hair grip to secure the zipper of your handbag to the strap. This will help deter criminals from unzipping your handbag and gaining access to your belongings. 2. Shoe lace If you leave it in your pocket, you can use a shoe lace to secure your phone. Thread the lace into the phone case, then tie it to your belt loop. 3. Handbag hook You can even easily hook your handbag hook to your belt loop. This way, if a thief tries to pull your bag off your shoulder, they will be unsuccessful.

4. Strap the strap To prevent your bag from being stolen, you can strap the strap from your bag to your leg when you are seated at a restaurant. 5. Rubber band Thread a rubber band through the charging slot of your phone case, pull it out and secure it around your wrist. This helps you have a firm grip on your phone if anyone tries to snatch it from you. For a visual representation of how these safety tips work, check out the video below from Facebook.

