SA woman living abroad serenades her husband in public

A South African woman serenades her husband outside their home in Australia, only to be surprised by an impromptu backup dancer.

The family, known as the @stumblesclan, shares content centred around family, fashion, and motivation. Colleen, the wife and mother of three, has been bold enough to share her story on social media.

After trying to make her first marriage work, she went down a path that left her feeling depleted and unworthy. What made it more challenging was that she had two sons and wanted to make her marriage work, but it was not meant to be.

Colleen has since remarried and has been with her husband, Michael, for 13 years. They have one son together; however, Michael has never referred to her older boys as his stepsons. He considers them his sons as much as they are hers.