SA woman living abroad serenades her husband in public
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
South Africans have a way of turning everything into a show...
A South African woman serenades her husband outside their home in Australia, only to be surprised by an impromptu backup dancer.
The family, known as the @stumblesclan, shares content centred around family, fashion, and motivation. Colleen, the wife and mother of three, has been bold enough to share her story on social media.
After trying to make her first marriage work, she went down a path that left her feeling depleted and unworthy. What made it more challenging was that she had two sons and wanted to make her marriage work, but it was not meant to be.
Colleen has since remarried and has been with her husband, Michael, for 13 years. They have one son together; however, Michael has never referred to her older boys as his stepsons. He considers them his sons as much as they are hers.
They have been living in Australia for 12 years, and their boys are 19, 16 and 11-years-old.
They often share videos on social media about their lives and how they navigate life together, coming from two very different upbringings.
Colleen is bubbly and vivacious, and like most South Africans, she exudes confidence. Naturally, she decided to serenade her husband one day from the driveway while her car radio played Ella Mai's 'Boo'ed Up'.
During her performance, though, she was surprised to find out that her neighbour had elected himself as a backup dancer.
It was all for fun, and it was nice to see that even in Australia, the neighbours can appreciate a bold act of love.
Watch the video from TikTok below.
@stumblesclan And I had no idea…can’t make this up 😭🎤💃🏽🕺🏻 KANGOL HAT:@Culture Kings #coupletok #relationshipgoals #lovestory #TikTokAustralia #viralvideo ♬ original sound - STUMBLESCLAN | Family Creators
Image Courtesy of TikTok
