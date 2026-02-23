SA universities rethink exams and assignments as AI reshapes assessments

According to My Broadband, AI engineer Akhil Boddu has cautioned that written assessments may no longer be a reliable way to measure whether students genuinely grasp their coursework. He argued that the core purpose of assignments is to validate knowledge and confirm a student’s understanding of a concept. If generative AI systems are used to produce entire essays, that validation process is compromised.

In South Africa, universities may soon have to move away from traditional written assignments as artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly embedded in student life.

Why are traditional written assessments under pressure?

Boddu explained that universities may need to transition to alternative assessment methods that prioritise demonstrating comprehension rather than repeating information. He suggested that institutions introduce oral interviews after assignments and require students to disclose clearly how AI tools were used in completing their work.

AI tools are now widely integrated into everyday student routines. Many learners rely on them to support research or to formulate and refine ideas. However, difficulties arise when students use generative AI to compose full responses and submit them as original work.

How reliable are AI detection tools?

AI detection systems have been introduced to identify whether text was generated by artificial intelligence. Boddu noted that these tools are designed to track AI-generated essays. However, he also acknowledged that detector systems are not completely accurate, creating confusion and tension between institutions and students.

The University of South Africa has recently raised concerns about a rise in AI-assisted assignment submissions, which have contributed to higher levels of plagiarism. This increase has led to a backlog of disciplinary cases and growing anxiety among educators and parents about the potential erosion of academic credibility and the value of university qualifications.

Why has UCT scrapped AI detection tools?

While some institutions continue to evaluate how best to manage AI use, the University of Cape Town has taken a different approach. It has discontinued the use of AI detection scores, including the AI Turnitin Detector, as it shifts towards what it describes as ethical AI practices.

Sukaina Walji, director at UCT’s Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching, stated that AI detection tools are not reliable enough to use with confidence. The systems effectively involve AI attempting to detect other AI and given the sophistication of current technologies, distinguishing between human and AI-generated academic writing has become increasingly complex.

Walji made note of the problem of false positives, where students are incorrectly accused of using AI, as well as false negatives, where AI use goes undetected. She indicated that such inaccuracies undermine trust between staff and students, which is detrimental to the teaching and learning environment.