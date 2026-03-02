South African mixed-age skating team secures top four finish at Riga Amber Cup
Updated | By Danny Guselli
From limited training time to a top-four international finish, Team Illusion proved that unity and resilience carry South Africa onto the world stage.
South Africa’s mixed-age synchronised skating team has secured a top-four finish on the international stage, delivering an outstanding performance.
What did Team Illusion achieve in Latvia?
Competing at the Riga Amber Cup (an annual figure skating and synchronised skating competition) in Latvia, Team Illusion finished fourth in their division against international competitors.
The placement marked a significant achievement for the South African squad, particularly given the obstacles faced in preparing for the event.
According to Good Things Guy, the team’s performance stood out not only for its technical execution but also for the unity and artistry that define their skating style.
How did the team prepare for international competition?
Preparation required careful coordination. The team consists of 13 skaters spanning different age groups, with members balancing school, university and work commitments.
Dave Draper of the Gauteng North Figure Skating committee noted how challenging it was to align schedules. Draper supported fundraising efforts for the team.
Training sessions were limited to two regular practices per week, with additional sessions added closer to departure. Despite restricted ice time, the intensity of the sessions ensured the team was competition-ready.
Coach Konrad Giering emphasised the importance of building a shared sense of purpose. In a mixed-age environment, experienced skaters led by example while supporting younger teammates. The approach fostered cohesion while strengthening the group dynamic.
What other hurdles did they face?
Funding posed another significant challenge. A crowdfunding campaign fell short of its initial target. However, exhibitions, competitions and contributions from sponsors ultimately enabled the team to travel to Latvia.
The collective effort behind the scenes reflected strong community backing. Draper described the experience of seeing the team compete internationally as rewarding, particularly given the financial uncertainty earlier in the process.
How did they perform on the ice?
Upon arrival in Latvia, the skaters adapted to colder conditions and managed limited practice time at the venue. Their preparation and teamwork translated into a composed performance that earned them fourth place in their division.
In addition, Giering attributed the team’s motivation to a supportive environment that celebrates progress while recognising the privilege of representing South Africa.
He also noted that the team’s authenticity and passion distinguish them on the international stage.
