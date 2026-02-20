SA city rolls out digital learner’s licence tests across all driving test centres

This SA city’s move to digital learner’s licence tests signals a shift toward faster, fairer and more secure testing for future drivers. Should Durban be next

The City of Cape Town is close to completing the rollout of computerised learner’s licence tests across all its driving licence testing centres. The initiative is intended to improve efficiency, accuracy and security in the testing process, replacing the long-standing paper-based system. The update was shared during an interview on Cape Talk, where Alderman JP Smith confirmed that installations at the final two centres are nearly complete. Once concluded, all 18 testing centres in the metro will be operating with digital testing systems. According to MyBroadband, the city began introducing these systems last year, gradually expanding them to ensure consistency across testing sites. The final phase marks the near completion of a project that has been rolled out over several months. Why has the city moved to computerised learner’s licence tests? Smith explained that the digital system offers several practical benefits. Tests are processed instantly, allowing candidates to receive immediate results once they complete their examination. This removes delays associated with manual marking and eliminates the possibility of marking errors, as results are calculated automatically. Smith explained that the digital system offers several practical benefits. Tests are processed instantly, allowing candidates to receive immediate results once they complete their examination. This removes delays associated with manual marking and eliminates the possibility of marking errors, as results are calculated automatically.

How does digital testing reduce cheating? One of the key motivations for the change was to address weaknesses in the booklet-based system. Previously, a limited number of question templates were used, many of which circulated widely among learner’s licence schools. This led to some candidates being trained on a narrow selection of questions rather than gaining comprehensive knowledge of road rules. The digital system draws from a wider pool of questions, making it more difficult to predict test content and reducing opportunities to cheat. One of the key motivations for the change was to address weaknesses in the booklet-based system. Previously, a limited number of question templates were used, many of which circulated widely among learner’s licence schools. This led to some candidates being trained on a narrow selection of questions rather than gaining comprehensive knowledge of road rules. The digital system draws from a wider pool of questions, making it more difficult to predict test content and reducing opportunities to cheat. What impact does this have on road safety knowledge? Smith noted that reliance on memorised questions often left learners underprepared for real-world driving conditions. By testing a broader range of possible questions, the computerised system encourages a more complete understanding of the rules of the road, which is essential for safe driving. Smith noted that reliance on memorised questions often left learners underprepared for real-world driving conditions. By testing a broader range of possible questions, the computerised system encourages a more complete understanding of the rules of the road, which is essential for safe driving. How is identity verified during the test? The new system includes fingerprint verification, making it harder for someone else to sit the test on behalf of a candidate. This additional layer of security strengthens the integrity of the learner’s licence testing process. The new system includes fingerprint verification, making it harder for someone else to sit the test on behalf of a candidate. This additional layer of security strengthens the integrity of the learner’s licence testing process. Are the tests accessible to all candidates? Computerised learner’s licence tests are available in all 11 official languages. The system also includes features designed to accommodate candidates with hearing impairments. In addition, backup power is in place to ensure tests can continue during power outages. Computerised learner’s licence tests are available in all 11 official languages. The system also includes features designed to accommodate candidates with hearing impairments. In addition, backup power is in place to ensure tests can continue during power outages. Smith referred to earlier trials of computerised testing at a site in Mitchells Plain, where a noticeable drop in pass rates was recorded. He attributed this to the increased difficulty of testing across all possible questions rather than a limited set. He indicated plans to engage with the provincial MEC to improve feedback for candidates who do not pass, so they can better identify areas where they struggled. Are there any challenges with the new system? Smith acknowledged that candidates with literacy difficulties may find the computerised system challenging. However, he added that similar challenges existed under the previous paper-based system, meaning this concern is not unique to the digital approach. Smith acknowledged that candidates with literacy difficulties may find the computerised system challenging. However, he added that similar challenges existed under the previous paper-based system, meaning this concern is not unique to the digital approach.

