 Runner thanks Checkers Sixty60 driver for rescuing her
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

For the runners...How do you get back to your starting point after running 5 or 10km?

A woman with headphones smiles at a Checkers Sixty60 driver who gave her a ride
Instagram Screenshot/hanniebunbun

We're a station of runners at East Coast Radio, which means we resonate with running mentality. 

When we think about running, there's something freeing and competitive about it. We aim to beat our best times, push ourselves to the limit, and take on routes that test our endurance. 

Sometimes, we are left depleted after completing our daily kilometres, and finding our way back home can be a mission. 

This happened to a Cape Town runner who found herself walking back from her 10km run. With 6km left on her way back, she needed a rescue. 

While she didn't quite get a knight in shining armour, most South Africans would agree that the Checkers Sixty60 drivers come pretty close.

Hannie shared how an angel appeared just when she needed him the most. The angel was a Checkers Sixty60 driver who came to her rescue and gave her a ride on his motorbike. 

People came through with their comments and it was all in good spirits. 

  • "The biker gang we need."
  • "60/60 > polisie."
  • "So you're telling me you can just delivery yourself to any location and get snacks all at the same time GAME CHANGER."
  • "I love South Africa."
  • "Who needs Uber when we have 60/60."
  • "You are so iconic for this."
  • "Awesome, felt like I was watching an action movie."
  •  "@checkers_sa why you're the only store I'll forever do my groceries at."

Image Courtesy of Instagram

