Robbed for my rib: Hawk snatches rib out of woman's hands

Kui wa Mbugua, a Kenyan food influencer and home cook coach, shared a video of a hawk snatching a piece of pork rib from her hands just as she took a bite into the "juicy" piece of meat. Mbugua shared the post on her Instagram page at the beginning of Heritage Month.

She wrote: "When meat is this good, you don’t just attract people…you attract the skies too! I had barely taken a bite of these juicy, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs when a hawk swooped down and claimed its share straight from my hands. That’s how you know the flavour is UNMATCHED. This isn’t just food, it’s an experience — smoky, tender, seasoned to perfection. One bite and you’ll understand why even nature couldn’t resist."