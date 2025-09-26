 Robbed for my rib: Hawk snatches rib out of woman's hands
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

In KZN, we usually look out for the monkeys during a braai, but now we have to watch out for the birds too. 

Kui wa Mbugua, a Kenyan food influencer and home cook coach, shared a video of a hawk snatching a piece of pork rib from her hands just as she took a bite into the "juicy" piece of meat. Mbugua shared the post on her Instagram page at the beginning of Heritage Month. 

She wrote: "When meat is this good, you don’t just attract people…you attract the skies too! I had barely taken a bite of these juicy, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs when a hawk swooped down and claimed its share straight from my hands. That’s how you know the flavour is UNMATCHED. This isn’t just food, it’s an experience — smoky, tender, seasoned to perfection. One bite and you’ll understand why even nature couldn’t resist." 

The video amused people, and one person was motivated to create an animated meme. We placed it side by side with her reaction just after the pork rib was snatched from her hands. 

We spoke about telling the difference between real and AI, and this was one of those moments that had us questioning the reality of it all...

