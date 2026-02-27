Hope in Richards Bay as Finley the loggerhead turtle grows stronger

Finley’s early days in rehabilitation were critical. Despite showing interest in food, her dangerously low blood count raised serious concerns. Her weakened state required urgent and carefully considered medical intervention. Every small improvement was closely watched by her carers, who knew how delicate her condition was.

When a loggerhead turtle, lovingly named Finley, was rescued in Richards Bay in December last year, her future was uncertain. By January, an update on her condition painted a picture of cautious optimism. She was underweight and lethargic on arrival. Although she began feeding shortly after admission, her bloodwork revealed an exceptionally low blood count.

How did a blood transfusion help save her life?

According to a statement shared by the SAAMBR, a life-saving and carefully managed blood transfusion allowed Finley to turn a corner during what was a critical stage in her recovery. This procedure proved to be a defining moment. Recent diagnostic tests have since shown an increase in her blood count, a clear sign that her body is responding well and coping with treatment.

What changes have been seen in her recovery?

Since that pivotal intervention, Finley has been under the constant care of SAAMBR’s dedicated turtle rehabilitation and veterinary teams. Day by day, subtle but meaningful progress has followed. She has become brighter and more responsive and she has steadily started gaining weight. These improvements marked a significant milestone in her journey.

Her growing strength meant she could be moved to one of the larger rehabilitation pools, an encouraging step forward in rebuilding her stamina and confidence.

What role do ongoing examinations play?

As part of her continuing treatment plan, Finley’s eyes were examined by SAAMBR veterinarian Caryl Knox. Her condition was compared with another loggerhead turtle currently in care, allowing for valuable comparative assessments. Such evaluations form an important part of ensuring her recovery remains on track.

What lies ahead for Finley?

Finley still has a long way to go. Recovery is a gradual process, shaped by patience, vigilance and expert care. Yet each passing day brings renewed hope. With her blood count improving, her weight increasing and her spirit returning, the possibility of a safe return to the ocean feels closer than ever.