How should the restaurant bill be split when you're dining with acquaintances?
Updated | By East Coast Radio
What are the unspoken rules around splitting the bill with friends of friends?
A man tired of the injustices of 'splitting the bill' shares his dismay on social media.
A content creator, Mishisfine, shared his frustrations about having to split the bill with friends of his friends after they ordered two very different-priced items.
We totally understand his frustration, given that it's a flawed system.
In the video, we hear Mish say it isn't fair that he has to split the bill with people who aren't his friends. He went on to say that if you're not his friend and ordered completely different things on the menu, then why, oh, why would you suggest splitting the bill?
It does feel like a conversation that should be had before ordering when dining out, don't you think?
And yet, it's always awkward to approach the topic, even with people you don't know. It doesn't make it any easier to discuss with friends; for many, talking about money with people they love and care for can be even trickier.
According to the Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute (APWASI), an online forum for dining etiquette, it shared some interesting information.
The expert in the video said that if you and your friends are sharing the same meal options or courses, then it makes sense to split the bill. He said that if you have more than the rest of your party, then you should inform them before ordering.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@apwasiwine Don't wait till the end to talk about splitting the bill for something extra that you've ordered. Make it clear to the waiter while you order so there's no guessing or confusion at the end of the bill. #APWASI #DrClintonLee #EtiquetteExpert #EtiquetteClass #EtiquetteMatters #EtiquetteElevates #etiquettecourse ♬ original sound - Apwasiwine
We found some key tips when splitting the bill. Of course, according to most etiquette experts, it's always best to speak up, even when it's awkward.
Check out the YouTube video below on how to handle a few dining-out scenarios.
Image Courtesy of iStock
