The classic 'name, place, animal' game that shaped many childhoods

We're throwing it back today by recalling the iconic 'name, place, and animal' game, also known as 'Stop the Bus', that many millennials played as kids. This game, similar to Fruit and Veg, would occupy children's time for hours before the digital age. It was a firm favourite that only required a piece of paper and a pen.

While it was popular back in the day, many Gen Zs are revealing that they are familiar with the game, and it seems to have stood the test of time.

The game allows each participant to pick a letter from the alphabet, then, on a columned page, everyone is required to write the name of a person, country, place, animal, food, etc., on their page, starting with the chosen letter. Watch an example of the game shared on TikTok.

One of the most surprising revelations of seeing people talk about this game online is that many people outside South Africa are also familiar with it. The above video was shared by a young woman from Pakistan who shared how she grew up playing this game with her family. Another person from Germany commented, saying they would play the same game and called it 'Stadt Land Fluss'. While many millennials commented on an Instagram post saying they grew up playing this game, they also revealed they passed it down to their children, who have returned it to its true glory. It certainly is a good way of getting the kids to brush up on their spelling and vocabulary.

Image Courtesy of Instagram