Psychologist explains what burnout really feels like

It's almost the end of 2025. Are you burnt out, tired, or just lazy?

A psychologist explains the key differences between being tired, being lazy, and burnout. If your leave date is drawing closer, then you can relate to the feelings of burnout or year-end fatigue. This year, burnout is at an all-time high, unlike any other year. The complaints drawer is at its brim, and people are ready to clock out, set their out-of-office replies, and enjoy their holiday. South African Clinical Psychologist Nevern Subermoney, has put things into perspective for those of you feeling burnout. While the term has been used loosely, it's essential to understand its meaning and distinguish between laziness, tiredness, and actual burnout.

Subermoney obtained his master's degree from the University of Johannesburg and is currently completing additional qualifications in Industrial and Organisational Psychology at the University of South Africa.

He runs an online psychotherapy practice where he helps individuals align their personal development with their life and career goals. He has a strong social media following and is known for sharing practical techniques to calm the nervous system, something that everyone could benefit from. Subermoney eloquently describes the difference between feeling tired and feeling burnt out. He says when you have a restful sleep and wake up feeling exhausted, it's a sign of burnout. When you take a weekend to yourself or even a vacation, and still feel anxious upon returning to work, that's burnout. Listen to him speak about it below, courtesy of TikTok.



He goes on to explain in another video the difference between a lazy person and a burnt-out person. "The lazy person has energy, but they choose not to act. The burnt-out person chooses to act, but they find that they have no energy," said Subermoney. Listen to his insights below.

Image Courtesy of iStock