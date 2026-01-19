Praying mantis takes the mic at Calum Scott concert

The epic moment when a fan told Calum Scott that there was a praying mantis on his microphone.

The epic moment when a fan told Calum Scott that there was a praying mantis on his microphone.

A memorable moment at the Calum Scott concert sees a praying mantis take centre stage. The mystical praying mantis has either excited people or sent them shrieking. The excitement comes from urban myths or the belief that these little creatures are magical. As for the shrieking, it comes from fear that these mystifying creatures bite, not to mention their sudden movements, which can shock a person into shrieking. Scott gave an exhilarating, stellar performance on Friday, 16 January 2026, in Durban, but it was at his Cape Town concert where the mystical praying mantis made a surprise appearance.

The praying mantis gets its name from its long front legs, which resemble a prayer-like position. They are known for their ability to camouflage and turn their heads 180 degrees, and according to one Calum Scott fan, they are a sign of good luck The first thing Scott did when he realised he was sharing his mic with a praying mantis was ask if it was poisonous. He was impressed that this praying mantis was vibing on his microphone. It seems this little creature was a Calum Scott fan as well. Watch the video from TikTok below.

Read more: Trevor Noah returns as Grammys host for a sixth year

Scott joked about it with the audience as he asked the fan if she wanted to take the mantis off his microphone stand, adding: "He'll definitely send me an invoice for his involvement in my show." It was certainly a fun fan moment and very significant for those South Africans who believe in the mystical energies of the praying mantis. You could say it was a stamp of approval for Calum Scott's tour in South Africa.

Image Courtesy of TikTok