POV: You're a Mission Impossible fan moonlighting as a car guard

Car guarding is what you make of it...

Car guarding may be a foreign concept to tourists and non-South Africans, but in RSA, it's parked firmly in our DNA. Not only do we get attached to our local car guards, but we also love how they can provide endless entertainment. While some car guards are stuck in a stereotype, others genuinely care for their jobs. A video of a car guard that left with many people in stitches shows how, sometimes, it's all about making the most of your circumstances. We all choose what we do with what we have, and this car guard sure had all the right moves in making the most of his time.

The car guard, stationed outside a petrol station, used his time to do some stunts. He got his heart pumping by doing some forward rolls on the grass patch, swinging around a road sign, and practising his kicks on a pole and more. Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.

The TikToker who posted the video matched the car guard's energy by adding the Mission Impossible soundtrack. As South Africans, we sometimes judge one another for choosing paths different from ours. But the truth is that we can all decide to make our days as fun and entertaining as this guy. Many people often disregard or ill-treat car guards, as if their profession is less than. But the truth is that car guarding has been around for more than three decades, and many of them are governed by their workplaces, making them legitimate. So, instead of treating them like they're invisible, why not engage with them? Don't be the person who only looks for them when something bad happens to your vehicle.

Image Courtesy of TikTok