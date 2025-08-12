POV: You're a Mission Impossible fan moonlighting as a car guard
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Car guarding is what you make of it...
Car guarding is what you make of it...
Car guarding may be a foreign concept to tourists and non-South Africans, but in RSA, it's parked firmly in our DNA.
Not only do we get attached to our local car guards, but we also love how they can provide endless entertainment. While some car guards are stuck in a stereotype, others genuinely care for their jobs.
A video of a car guard that left with many people in stitches shows how, sometimes, it's all about making the most of your circumstances. We all choose what we do with what we have, and this car guard sure had all the right moves in making the most of his time.
The car guard, stationed outside a petrol station, used his time to do some stunts. He got his heart pumping by doing some forward rolls on the grass patch, swinging around a road sign, and practising his kicks on a pole and more.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@amy_britz07 🥋 #carguard#missionimpossible#jet2holidays#viraltiktok #fyp #serious #southafrica ♬ Mission Impossible - Adam Clayton
The TikToker who posted the video matched the car guard's energy by adding the Mission Impossible soundtrack.
As South Africans, we sometimes judge one another for choosing paths different from ours. But the truth is that we can all decide to make our days as fun and entertaining as this guy.
Many people often disregard or ill-treat car guards, as if their profession is less than. But the truth is that car guarding has been around for more than three decades, and many of them are governed by their workplaces, making them legitimate.
So, instead of treating them like they're invisible, why not engage with them? Don't be the person who only looks for them when something bad happens to your vehicle.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago