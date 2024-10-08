Potential major shifts in South Africa's drinking laws

Could the legal drinking age change from 18 to 21 and what would that mean for South Africans?

Could the legal drinking age change from 18 to 21 and what would that mean for South Africans?

Concern over "alcohol-related harm" in our country has long been something of an issue. Alarmingly, the South African National Demographic and Health Survey revealed that "25% of individuals aged 15 to 19 had already consumed alcohol. Furthermore, alcohol plays a significant role in non-natural deaths across the country, being involved in 75% of homicides, 60% of automobile accidents, and 24% of vehicle-related deaths and injuries." (Business Tech) As the third largest contributor to death and disability in South Africa, alcohol abuse also contributes to "unsafe sexual practices and interpersonal violence". These are all part of the growing concerns of the Secretary General of the South African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA), Aadielah Maker Diedericks, and the Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe.

Read more: Expert warns more education needed on dangers of drinking alcohol during pregnancy

Government departments and major stakeholders are on the same page about raising the legal drinking age from 18 to 21. "Imposing a 100-meter radius restriction on alcohol sales around educational and religious institutions, banning alcohol sales and advertising on social and small media, and introducing a liability clause for alcohol sellers" all form part of the proposed changes under the Liquor Amendment Bill. According to a study by DG Murray Trust (DGMT), raising the legal drinking age could aid in reducing the rate of alcohol consumption by as much as 12%; it could also contribute to reducing the amount of alcohol-related accidents and fatalities on the road. Raising the legal drinking age is all well and good, but the key issue is the 'effective enforcement' of this amendment. Fears surrounding the sale of liquor from unlicenced outlets to the youth are just as much a concern.

Read more: Some Chatsworth tuck shops accused of selling booze to minors

"Alongside the age increase, the report recommends restrictions on alcohol advertising and measures to limit the availability of alcohol, particularly in communities where alcohol outlets are densely concentrated. Despite these recommendations and the government’s expressed intention to revisit the Liquor Amendment Bill, progress has been slow." (Business Tech) Diedericks explained their concern about South Africa's alcohol abuse crisis. Actioning the amendments will not only help restrict access to alcohol for the youth, but also help their health and development.



Image Courtesy of iStock