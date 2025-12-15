 WATCH: A police officer gets creative during sobriety test
WATCH: A police officer gets creative during sobriety test

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This is how you don't want to end up this festive season...Don't drink and drive. 

A video from the US went viral after a police officer got creative during a sobriety test. 

In South Africa, many motorists can attest to having encountered the lighthearted side of the law on occasion. While it may not be a regular occurrence, it is one that we can all agree is how we would prefer to view law enforcement. 

For instance, the motorist who joked about the South African version of 'Christmas Carols', which is the cops handing out tickets over the festive season.

A video showing a police officer going the extra mile in her attempt at proving a driver was under the influence of alcohol has left many internet users in stitches. 

In the video, we see a female police officer performing a sobriety test on a male motorist. 

Whereas the motorist is usually asked to walk a straight line, this officer decided to get creative and asked the driver to do a series of dance moves. 

She did the moves first and then asked him to follow suit. 

The driver did quite well in the first round, but then his improvisation led to his demise. 

According to the Instagram post, the police officer resorted to this because she wanted to prove to the judge that the driver was intoxicated. 

"His moves were so fire that the officer genuinely asked if he was a professional dancer. Without missing a beat, he responded with the most honest thing ever: "I'm not a dancer, I'm just drunk," the post read.

