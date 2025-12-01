 Pinned by love: Woman's jeans get caught in the middle of public proposal
This might be one of the most awkward things for a stranger to experience during a romantic proposal.

A womans pants are pinned down as a man proposes in Rome
Instagram Screenshot/laughmail

A funny video shows how a woman's pants got pinned to a man's foot as he proposed at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy. 

The Trevi Fountain is considered one of the most photographed fountains in Rome, Italy. Legend has it that if a tourist throws a coin over their shoulder into the pond, they will return to Rome. 

It is a romantic spot that not only bears testament to Rome's beauty but also speaks to the city's rich cultural history. We can understand why someone would choose the fountain as the ultimate spot for a proposal. 

A couple have gone viral for their proposal, which took place in front of the Trevi Fountain. Photos of their proposal have been circulating on social media because a fellow tourist's jeans got caught in the middle of the proposal. 

Yes, you read correctly. A tourist nearby was admiring the beautiful fountain when the gentleman bowed down on one knee and unknowingly pinned her jeans with his foot.

As he knelt to propose, the woman's jeans got caught in his shoe.

The moment was as awkward as it sounds, but it was undoubtedly a quirky part of the proposal. The tourist didn't want to ruin the moment for the couple, so she stayed still and waited for them to have their moment. 

Watch the moment on Instagram below. 

According to a post shared by Laugh Mail, it was said that she later joked about the incident on social media, saying: "Italy is so romantic that even a marriage proposal somehow included me in the scene."

Many people were amused by the video and were impressed by the stranger's patience in not ruining their moment. 

A less considerate person would've pulled their foot away and altered the mood. 

Image Courtesy of Instagram

