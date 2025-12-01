Pinned by love: Woman's jeans get caught in the middle of public proposal
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This might be one of the most awkward things for a stranger to experience during a romantic proposal.
This might be one of the most awkward things for a stranger to experience during a romantic proposal.
A funny video shows how a woman's pants got pinned to a man's foot as he proposed at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy.
The Trevi Fountain is considered one of the most photographed fountains in Rome, Italy. Legend has it that if a tourist throws a coin over their shoulder into the pond, they will return to Rome.
It is a romantic spot that not only bears testament to Rome's beauty but also speaks to the city's rich cultural history. We can understand why someone would choose the fountain as the ultimate spot for a proposal.
A couple have gone viral for their proposal, which took place in front of the Trevi Fountain. Photos of their proposal have been circulating on social media because a fellow tourist's jeans got caught in the middle of the proposal.
Yes, you read correctly. A tourist nearby was admiring the beautiful fountain when the gentleman bowed down on one knee and unknowingly pinned her jeans with his foot.
As he knelt to propose, the woman's jeans got caught in his shoe.
The moment was as awkward as it sounds, but it was undoubtedly a quirky part of the proposal. The tourist didn't want to ruin the moment for the couple, so she stayed still and waited for them to have their moment.
Watch the moment on Instagram below.
According to a post shared by Laugh Mail, it was said that she later joked about the incident on social media, saying: "Italy is so romantic that even a marriage proposal somehow included me in the scene."
Many people were amused by the video and were impressed by the stranger's patience in not ruining their moment.
A less considerate person would've pulled their foot away and altered the mood.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Top shopping tips for Cyber Monday
Think safety, but also value this Cyber Monday...Danny Guselli 47 minutes ago
-
Pinned by love: Woman's jeans get caught in the middle of public proposal
This might be one of the most awkward things for a stranger to experienc...Danny Guselli an hour ago