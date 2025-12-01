Pinned by love: Woman's jeans get caught in the middle of public proposal

A funny video shows how a woman's pants got pinned to a man's foot as he proposed at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy.

The Trevi Fountain is considered one of the most photographed fountains in Rome, Italy. Legend has it that if a tourist throws a coin over their shoulder into the pond, they will return to Rome.

It is a romantic spot that not only bears testament to Rome's beauty but also speaks to the city's rich cultural history. We can understand why someone would choose the fountain as the ultimate spot for a proposal.

A couple have gone viral for their proposal, which took place in front of the Trevi Fountain. Photos of their proposal have been circulating on social media because a fellow tourist's jeans got caught in the middle of the proposal.