PICS: Danny Guselli hosts Kenny G concert at Durban ICC

The mood was electrifying as Kenny G fans from all around KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa made their way down to the Durban International Convention Centre on Wednesday. East Coast Radio's very own Danny Guselli played host and thrived off the crowd's energy as they ecstatically welcomed the opening act multi-Grammy Award winners, Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Just interacting with Ladysmith Black Mambazo backstage was such a beautiful moment for me. I mean, Grammy Award winners, they went on there. They harmonised so well. They told stories. They were absolutely sensational. And then when Kenny G popped up, the crowd went absolutely berserk. - Danny Guselli

Danny was excited to share that he had the best time at the Kenny G concert. He was optimistic that the impressive turnout by fans from all around KZN was a positive sign for other artists visiting our beautiful province. "To see the ICC full in Durban was such a refreshing thing for all future artists to come to Durban. It really was just so incredible. Kenny G was super humble, and his whole band were great," says Danny. While filling in for the Breakfast Team this week with Zisto, Danny received an interesting dare from a listener. The dare was for Danny to call Kenny G, Kenny Gumede — and of course, Danny delivered!

It wasn't just Kenny G who delivered smooth sounds; Danny G also brought some South African spice to the mix. Here's what Danny said at the concert last night: "After seeing that unbelievable African magic, and we discussed this on East Coast Breakfast this morning, don't you think it's just fitting to give Kenny G a pure Mzansi name? So Kenny's fine. But the G, don't you think we should change that to 'Kenny Gumede'?"

