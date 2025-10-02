 PICS: Danny Guselli hosts Kenny G concert at Durban ICC
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

PICS: Danny Guselli hosts Kenny G concert at Durban ICC

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Danny Guselli gave Kenny G a South African surname and received a warm reception from thousands of fans. 

Kenny G performing live at the Durban ICC in October 2025
Supplied

The mood was electrifying as Kenny G fans from all around KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa made their way down to the Durban International Convention Centre on Wednesday. 

East Coast Radio's very own Danny Guselli played host and thrived off the crowd's energy as they ecstatically welcomed the opening act multi-Grammy Award winners, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Danny Guselli standing amidst fans seated at the Durban ICC
Supplied
Ladysmith Black Mambazo perform at Kenny G concert in Durban ICC
Supplied

Read more: Durban brings the heat with the ultimate Old School R&B Brunch this November

Danny was excited to share that he had the best time at the Kenny G concert. He was optimistic that the impressive turnout by fans from all around KZN was a positive sign for other artists visiting our beautiful province. 

"To see the ICC full in Durban was such a refreshing thing for all future artists to come to Durban. It really was just so incredible. Kenny G was super humble, and his whole band were great," says Danny. 

While filling in for the Breakfast Team this week with Zisto, Danny received an interesting dare from a listener. The dare was for Danny to call Kenny G, Kenny Gumede — and of course, Danny delivered!

Kenny G performs amidst the fans at the Durban ICC
Supplied

Read more: Yovani Naidoo performs live with Carol Ofori this Heritage Month

It wasn't just Kenny G who delivered smooth sounds; Danny G also brought some South African spice to the mix. 

Here's what Danny said at the concert last night: "After seeing that unbelievable African magic, and we discussed this on East Coast Breakfast this morning, don't you think it's just fitting to give Kenny G a pure Mzansi name? So Kenny's fine. But the G, don't you think we should change that to 'Kenny Gumede'?"

Kenny G performing at the Durban ICC
Supplied
Kenny G performing live at the Durban ICC
Supplied
Danny Guselli Podcast banner
Danny Guselli Podcast banner/Supplied

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Supplied

For more from East Coast Radio

Durban South Africa ICC Concert Kenny G

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.