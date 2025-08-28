Petrol attendant leaves Mzansi inspired after sharing his salary

At 23, Bajike shared that he earned a salary of R9,500 and asked others to share their salaries. Surprisingly, considering that salary is a taboo topic, the response from social media users was far from that.

The young man started an interesting online conversation when he shared his petrol attendant salary and challenged others to be as bold as he was.

A petrol attendant who works at a Sasol garage recently gained popularity on social media after posting his salary.

Most recently, we heard about a bill that would affect how salary is viewed in the job market.

Law experts from Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) said, "The bill aims to promote remuneration transparency to help address the pay gap, gender pay disparities, and the issues linked to South Africa’s Gini coefficient status. It aligns with global trends in pay transparency and encourages responsible business practices." (Business Tech)

So, Bajike followed suit without even knowing so. He encouraged other South Africans to converse honestly about their salaries or lack thereof.

It was inspiring to see that Bajike wasn't just around to create an online stir but was also there to motivate others. He responded with motivation to some people who engaged in the comment section.

