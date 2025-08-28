Petrol attendant leaves Mzansi inspired after sharing his salary
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Usually, disclosing your salary isn't recommended, but that's all changing as a petrol attendant starts an online conversation.
Usually, disclosing your salary isn't recommended, but that's all changing as a petrol attendant starts an online conversation.
A petrol attendant who works at a Sasol garage recently gained popularity on social media after posting his salary.
The young man started an interesting online conversation when he shared his petrol attendant salary and challenged others to be as bold as he was.
At 23, Bajike shared that he earned a salary of R9,500 and asked others to share their salaries. Surprisingly, considering that salary is a taboo topic, the response from social media users was far from that.
Most recently, we heard about a bill that would affect how salary is viewed in the job market.
Law experts from Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) said, "The bill aims to promote remuneration transparency to help address the pay gap, gender pay disparities, and the issues linked to South Africa’s Gini coefficient status. It aligns with global trends in pay transparency and encourages responsible business practices." (Business Tech)
So, Bajike followed suit without even knowing so. He encouraged other South Africans to converse honestly about their salaries or lack thereof.
It was inspiring to see that Bajike wasn't just around to create an online stir but was also there to motivate others. He responded with motivation to some people who engaged in the comment section.
You can watch Bajike's video here on TikTok.
The comments were varied with some people sharing their salaries.
- "Age:35, Salary: 70k, Job: Mobile Crane operator."
- "Age: 40 3 kids Zero Income, Unemployed Congratulations to everyone, I still have hope ukuthi one day Nami kusazokhanya."
- "Age: 19 years salary: R10 800 job: petrol attendant."
- "Age 19 salary: depends on Betway."
- "Age: 26 Total Income: R 93k: R4k from property rentals, the rest from Farming."
- "Taxi driver: 5000 plus socks money Uber owner: R12500+ Age: 39."
- "26: R 4,500 cashier."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago