Peanut butter recall in SA after toxin levels exceed legal safety limits

The National Consumer Commission has announced a nationwide recall of peanut butter produced by a specific manufacturer after tests revealed elevated levels of aflatoxin.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has received a product recall notification from peanut butter manufacturer ButtaNutt (Pty) Ltd. The recall follows the detection of higher-than-legally-acceptable levels of aflatoxin in certain products. The affected products did not meet the required quality standards set out under the Department of Health’s Regulation R.1145 governing tolerance of fungus-produced toxins in foodstuffs. According to the NCC, aflatoxin exposure may lead to health complications including nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, prompting immediate action to protect consumers.

The affected products were manufactured on 15 January 2026 and distributed as follows

Which products are affected by the recall? The peanut butter products involved in the recall were manufactured on 15 January 2026. These items form part of the batch identified as containing aflatoxin levels above the legally permitted threshold. Consumers who purchased peanut butter produced on this date are advised to check their products carefully and take note of recall notices issued through retailers. Where were the affected products sold? The products were distributed across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape through a number of retailers. These include De Dekke Spar, Jackson’s Real Food Market in Kyalami and Bryanston, Sea Point Spar, Cannon Rocks Holiday Resort, Stellenbosch Superspar, Irene Farm Shop, Pick n Pay stores in Scottburgh and The Pavilion, Bedford Spar, Sonstraal Spar and Spar Wilderness Village. The recall applies specifically to products supplied through these retail outlets.

What should consumers do if they have the recalled peanut butter? NCC Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu stated that consumers should immediately stop consuming the affected products. He advised that the items should be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund. The commission is engaging with the supplier to determine the extent of the contamination. This includes assessing whether the aflatoxin originated from the raw nuts’ supplier. Why is aflatoxin a concern? The Food and Drug Administration. (2012). Bad Bug Book, Foodborne Pathogenic Microorganisms and Natural Toxins (2nd ed.), states that aflatoxins are toxic substances that are produced by certain fungi that can grow on food. If foods with high levels are consumed, the consumer can become sick. Common foods that contain aflatoxins are corn, sorghum, rice, cottonseed, peanuts, tree nuts, dried coconut meat, cocoa beans, figs, ginger and nutmeg. How is the recall being managed? The NCC confirmed that it is monitoring the recall in line with the Consumer Protection Act. The process includes working with the manufacturer and tracking the scope of affected products in the market. This oversight aims to ensure that the recall is implemented effectively, that consumers are informed and that appropriate corrective measures are taken by the supplier.

