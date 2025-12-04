Passenger discovers his Uber driver is still learning to drive
By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Imagine having an Uber driver who just got their driver's licence, and you end up driving yourself to your destination.
One passenger didn't have to imagine this, as it happened to him after ordering a ride on the platform.
A video shared by @Blesserr_CPB on Instagram shows him directing an Uber driver on how to operate his clutch while changing gears. The driver, who appears nervous, keeps switching off the car as he loses his clutch control and struggles to change gears.
The driver later admits that he's been driving for less than a year.
After hearing this, the passenger offers to drive the vehicle himself as the driver takes the passenger seat.
The video attracted mixed reactions, with some people praising the driver for at least trying.
It was a humorous yet wholesome interaction between the two, which later saw the driver get back behind the wheel with a boost of confidence.
