Parrots tear apart a R200 note like it's nothing

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

And just like that, having pet birds turned into a pricey affair...

Two parrots tear apart a R200 note on the kitchen counter
TikTok Screenshot/nofiltersa

It seems a pair of parrots decided to invade their owner's handbag, only to find money as their chosen snack. 

We recently saw a family's money balloon surprise go terribly wrong, and now a video of two parrots enjoying a R200 note as their snack has surfaced.

In the video, the pet owner questions her parrots' antics. She sounds surprisingly calm, or perhaps, not surprisingly, distraught.

Either way, it seems the parrots got into her handbag and pulled out a R200 note. We're not sure if these rascals thought it was a toy or a snack, but either way, they successfully managed to tear it apart. 

People often marvel at African Grey parrots for their intelligence, making them a pretty popular pet. However, it seems their intelligence has come at a cost for their owner. 

Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok

@nofiltersa

Ai daar gaan die Christmas bonus.

♬ original sound - NoFilter
Image Courtesy of TikTok

