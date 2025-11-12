Parents see if their teen can send a text using a Nokia 3310
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Watching an18-year-old try to navigate an old school, trusted device is priceless...
Watching an18-year-old try to navigate an old school, trusted device is priceless...
A father handed his Gen Z daughter a Nokia 3310 and asked her to text with it. The interaction provided some great entertainment and reinforced the belief that Gen Z lack some key problem-solving skills.
Last month, we observed International Internet Day, and Danny Guselli asked KZN what they love and hate about the internet. He thinks dial-up internet is proof that Millennials are more patient than Gen Z.
A recent video of an 18-year-old trying to navigate the classic Nokia 3310 has provided more insight into Gen Z and their use of modern technology.
Content creators from the United Kingdom, Martin and Bex, shared a hilarious video of their daughter and the old, but trusty Nokia 3310.
The goal was to test whether she could, without any direction, use the Nokia 3310 to send a text message.
Confused by the "letters on the numbers", her interaction had her father in stitches. At one point, she even believed him when he told her to turn the phone upside down and use voice command.
Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
Read more: The unlikely revival of an iconic phone
People were quick to jump into the comments, sharing their experiences with the iconic phone.
- "Don't forget you only had 160 characters to use too."
- "I could text a perfect message without looking at the screen, probably faster than writing this message on a smartphone."
- "It was ridiculous how fast i could type on that phone, I didn't even have to look at the screen."
- "Once she realizes how to type, she has to find a way to fit all that text into a single message. That's the next level."
- "I used to be able to type a full text with one hand inside of my school blazer pocket. Now I incorrectly spell the same word 3 times with a full keyboard and while looking at the screen."
- "My first actual phone. Came in a grey color. These phones tested problem-solving skills. Good times."
- "Was on the phone around 2004 it was a Nokia 3330, on the balcony 1st floor, the phone slipped off my hand and fell down on concrete went down to the street the other person was still on the phone, picked it up and continued the call."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Parents’ guide to safely vetting online schools in South Africa
Before enrolling your child in an online school, verifying accreditation...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Cheating husband wins court case after mistress was forced to repay ‘hidden’ R610,000
A cheating husband has won an appeal that turned the tables on his ex-gi...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago