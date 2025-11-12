Parents see if their teen can send a text using a Nokia 3310

A father handed his Gen Z daughter a Nokia 3310 and asked her to text with it. The interaction provided some great entertainment and reinforced the belief that Gen Z lack some key problem-solving skills.

Last month, we observed International Internet Day, and Danny Guselli asked KZN what they love and hate about the internet. He thinks dial-up internet is proof that Millennials are more patient than Gen Z.

A recent video of an 18-year-old trying to navigate the classic Nokia 3310 has provided more insight into Gen Z and their use of modern technology.