Online trend sees people using dishwashing liquid to wash food

It's common practice to wash your fruits, vegetables and rice before cooking, but some people take things to the next level.
A woman has attracted much online attention after posting videos showing her food preparation. The videos show her steps to prepare her food before cooking.
One video showed her washing her rice before boiling it. While cleaning your rice before cooking is recommended, her method included an ingredient that not too many of us are familiar with. She added a fair amount of dishwashing liquid to the rice bowl before running it under water.
Her method raised many eyebrows, with people asking if she was okay after eating this.
Why should you wash your rice before cooking?
By washing your rice before cooking, you remove dirt, bugs, dust, and excess starch, which helps your rice come out fluffier.
The Food and Home website recommends not touching your rice too much when washing it, as this tends to make the rice water cloudy. Instead, use a sieve to let the water rinse through the grains.
You only need water to wash your rice; no dishwashing liquid is necessary.
This woman didn't stop there, though. In another video, she shared how she made a big breakfast for her family. But instead of just washing her cut potatoes with water, she added washing powder.
Another content creator, Harppiness on TikTok, ruffled some foodie feathers after posting a video washing her vegetables with dishwashing liquid.
Her video got over 4 million views. After washing her vegetables with dishwashing liquid, she used a razor blade to clean her carrots and then chopped her cabbage to make coleslaw.
@harppiness_ Heritage day meal prep 🥗🥗#cookingtiktok #cookinghacks ♬ original sound - Harppiness_
She also created a video showing how she cooked her rice and used dishwashing liquid to wash her rice.
@harppiness_ Let’s cook basmati rice 🍚 #cookingtiktok #cookinghacks ♬ original sound - Harppiness_
