Internet reacts to fearless toddler picking up a snake
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's true when they say fear is taught, this kid handled this snake like a bug...
A video of a young child grabbing hold of a snake has attracted many online questions.
Social media users noted the boy's fearlessness, as well as the potential danger in handling a snake without knowing if it was venomous or not.
The video shows two kids sitting outside in the shade on a hot day. One of the kids is seen paging through a brochure, while the younger one is intrigued by what appears to be a bush snake.
The boy then grabs hold of the snake and tries to pull it out of the grass. He releases the snake afterwards, and while anyone else would freak out, the kids are totally unfazed by the snake.
Although nothing harmful came of the interaction, many people questioned whether fear is taught or comes naturally.
Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
Kids are curious by nature, and in this case, we saw this little boy exploring his curiosity without instilling fear.
As adults, we sometimes pass on our fears to our kids. While curiosity should be explored as it is a natural part of growing up, caution should also be practised as we move into hotter days.
How can adults learn from this video?
- Parents can safely address curiosity.
- Teach kids about dangerous wildlife animals and how to approach any encounters.
- Stay calm, far too often fear stems from overreacting.
- Teach kids how to be cautious and not panic.
- Do not try to kill or capture the snake.
- It's best to encourage distance as some snakes can be dangerous.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Show's Stories
