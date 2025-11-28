Internet reacts to fearless toddler picking up a snake

A video of a young child grabbing hold of a snake has attracted many online questions.

Social media users noted the boy's fearlessness, as well as the potential danger in handling a snake without knowing if it was venomous or not.

The video shows two kids sitting outside in the shade on a hot day. One of the kids is seen paging through a brochure, while the younger one is intrigued by what appears to be a bush snake.

The boy then grabs hold of the snake and tries to pull it out of the grass. He releases the snake afterwards, and while anyone else would freak out, the kids are totally unfazed by the snake.

Although nothing harmful came of the interaction, many people questioned whether fear is taught or comes naturally.