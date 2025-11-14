The one thing driver's are doing that could get them hijacked

Familiarise yourself with these proactive safety tips to avoid becoming a victim of a hijacking.

A driving school academy says there's one common thing that many drivers do that leaves them vulnerable to a potential hijacking. When you learn how to drive, one of the key things that all learners are taught is to leave a vehicle space between your car and the car in front of you. The reason for this is to ensure the driver's safety in case of emergency. For instance, if you are driving too closely behind the person in front of you and that person suddenly brakes, you might not have enough time or space to brake and may end up causing an accident.

Another important reason to leave sufficient space between cars is to give yourself enough room to react in case of a hijacking. A member of the Zebra Driving Academy shared how, when you stop at a traffic light and are too close to the vehicle in front of you, there's no room to react efficiently. If a hijacker approached your car, you couldn't practice any defensive form of driving to retreat from them. Instead, because you stopped so close to the other car, you are a sitting duck. Take a look at the example shared by Zebra Driving Academy on TikTok.

The mentality surrounding a safe following distance is sound. Still, many South Africans are taught to drive in response to taxi drivers or inconsiderate drivers who cut between lanes and weave their way through traffic. Therefore, reconditioning our minds around the practice of defensive driving or anti-hijacking driving should be the shift we navigate toward. What's new in crime trends in South Africa at present? Security companies are warning drivers to be alert when fueling up at petrol stations. Many criminals are taking advantage of motorists who leave their windows down and are playing with their phones while they wait for their cars to be fueled. Make sure to wind your windows up while parked at the petrol bay and be vigilant of your surroundings.

Image Courtesy of iStock