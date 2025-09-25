One-hit wonders that South Africans still jive to

It's National One-Hit Wonder Day, and we are taking a trip down memory lane with some of the greatest South African one-hit wonders.

Despite the day being over, we are still moving through Heritage Month, and one key way that we celebrate our heritage is through our music.

Heritage Day saw Danny Guselli and Tee Xaba host fantastic KZN artists like Sjava, Big Zulu, and Lwah Ndlunkulu at the Old Mutual Music at the Lake at the Durban Botanical Gardens.

Many people pay tribute to great artists by wishing that some one-hit wonders had stuck out and continued their melodic journeys. But that's not always the case. A one-hit wonder is just that - a song that was made popular by an artist who's typically known for that single hit.

Make sure to listen to Danny Guselli today to find out about some of his favourite one-hit wonders, which include 'Mambo No.5', do you remember that one?