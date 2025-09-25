One-hit wonders that South Africans still jive to
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It’s National One-Hit Wonder Day! What one-hit wonder do you still hold close to your heart?
It's National One-Hit Wonder Day, and we are taking a trip down memory lane with some of the greatest South African one-hit wonders.
Despite the day being over, we are still moving through Heritage Month, and one key way that we celebrate our heritage is through our music.
Heritage Day saw Danny Guselli and Tee Xaba host fantastic KZN artists like Sjava, Big Zulu, and Lwah Ndlunkulu at the Old Mutual Music at the Lake at the Durban Botanical Gardens.
Many people pay tribute to great artists by wishing that some one-hit wonders had stuck out and continued their melodic journeys. But that's not always the case. A one-hit wonder is just that - a song that was made popular by an artist who's typically known for that single hit.
Make sure to listen to Danny Guselli today to find out about some of his favourite one-hit wonders, which include 'Mambo No.5', do you remember that one?
What are some popular one-hit wonders from South Africa?
Sister Bethina by Mgarimbe is still a hit amongst many South Africans. In fact, it has gained some traction on social media as a popular go-to audio around Ama Bokke Bokke videos.
Nkosinathi Mfeka, aka Mgarimbe, started his musical career in the Umlazi township in 2000. He is a singer/rapper from Durban, and some believe he is the "best kwaito performer currently alive,"according to NTS.
If you need a reminder, check out the audio on YouTube.
Do you remember the group 101? They were part of the Coca-Cola Popstars in 2002. Their song 'Who's it gonna be' was a hit, but we didn't see or hear much from this group thereafter.
After their one hit, the group released an album and then split. Their split was controversial, but their rise to fame was authentic - a story that is etched in the memories of many millennials.
Check out the video below, courtesy of YouTube.
What about Bianca Le Grange? She swerved in with her hit song 'Been Around The World' in 2012 and even released a video, but we haven't seen much of her in the mainstream music scene since.
She has a YouTube channel and in March 2023, she shared a video of her performance of a 70s medley, 'I Love The Night Life' by Alicia Bridges.
Take a look at her official video for 'Been Around The World' below, courtesy of YouTube.
Image Supplied
