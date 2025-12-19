An office riddle before you say goodbye to 2025
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
As we bid our colleagues farewell till the New Year, we wanted to leave you with an office riddle...
In the spirit of saying goodbye to 2025 with a bang, we wanted to share a riddle with you.
It's not that challenging, but coupled with year-end fatigue, it had many people in a tailspin over their answers.
In the video, a woman asks the question: "We have a meeting on Wednesday, I've moved it forward two days. What day is our meeting?"
Some were confident in their answers and immediately said, Friday, while others said, Monday.
What's your answer?
Don't peak, but our answer is definitely Monday.
It was interesting to note that a content creator who enjoys sharing cool facts on social media provided an in-depth analysis of the answers.
In fact, his research shared that English speakers answer this question based on their psychology. The 'ego-moving' personalities said Friday, while the 'time-moving' personalities said Monday.
Listen to his explanation on Instagram.
Image Courtesy of iStock
