This is why an editor's job is so critical...Newspaper faces backlash after failing to remove ChatGPT prompt from article.

One of the cardinal rules of journalism, along with fact-checking, is to avoid plagiarism. While many people in the field can agree that content generation has undergone a shift, adhering to the primary principles remains vital.

A Pakistani newspaper, Dawn, has faced backlash online after it was discovered that it failed to remove its internal ChatGPT prompt from an article in the business section. The blunder was published on 12 November 2025. The ChatGPT prompt that was included in the article read: "If you want, I can also create a snappier 'front-page style version' with punchy one-line stats and a bold infographic-ready layout - perfect for maximum reader impact. Do you want me to do that next?"



The newspaper's editor later responded on their X feed with the following statement: "A newspaper report in today's Dawn was originally edited using AI, which is in violation of Dawn’s current AI policy. The Dawn AI policy is available on our website and can be reviewed here: "A newspaper report in today's Dawn was originally edited using AI, which is in violation of Dawn’s current AI policy. The Dawn AI policy is available on our website and can be reviewed here: https://dawn.com/ai-policy/ . The original report also carried AI-generated artefact text from the editing process, which has been edited out in the digital version. The matter is being investigated, and the violation of AI policy is regretted. — Editor

Of course, the article's reputation was tainted, and it left many people talking online. Some questioned the inexplicable use of AI tools by a reputable newspaper and slammed them for their stance on media ethics while being caught in the act of using these tools to aid their content. What was even more surprising to learn was that readers accused Dawn's social media post of also being AI-generated. However, we used Grammarly's AI Detector, and the tweet showed 0%. The use of AI in the workplace has become a go-to approach in many industries; however, there are some areas where consulting with AI, particularly ChatGPT, can put a business's integrity at risk.

LaserAI.com commended Dawn for their transparent response, saying: "AI's role in journalism is expanding rapidly, but incidents like this underscore the critical need for clear policies and human oversight to maintain editorial integrity. Dawn's transparency is commendable as the industry navigates these changes."

Meanwhile, India Today Global describes the blunder perfectly saying: "The incident has sparked a broader debate on newsroom workflows, over-reliance on AI, reduced editorial staff, and declining quality control. As the clip continues to circulate online, the blunder has become yet another reminder that AI shortcuts can lead to very public mistakes." What are your thoughts?

