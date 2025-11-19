Never post these 5 things on social media

Stay safe while using social media, and ensure you don't post these five things.

Exercising caution while posting content on social media should be a vital part of your digital habits. Online behaviour has evolved, and while it was acceptable to post almost anything when social media first emerged, as time progressed, we've come to learn that exercising caution is a necessary habit for adults and children. Posting a picture of your kids enjoying time with their friends in your backyard may seem innocent, but it opens up a host of dangers.

In addition to the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) laws, there are security issues that may cause you or your children harm.

Lori Greiner, a contestant on ABC's Shark Tank, isn't just an entrepreneur armed with wit and smart business sense; she is also quite knowledgeable about online safety. She shared five things that people should avoid posting on social media. 1. Don't hit 'share' or 'post' if your photo reveals your home address, street name, or any landmarks nearby, as these could help hackers or scammers to identify your home address. 2. Don't post your daily routine, for example, what time you go to the gym every day or school drop-offs, 'drive with me to work' vlogs, all these could make it easier for criminals to track you. 3. Don't post pictures of your salary slip or bank balance. By posting pictures of such personal information, you risk becoming a target for criminals.

4. Avoid posting information that reveals your travel plans, countdown to your vacation, or pinning your location. All these are open invitations for burglars who will know you are away from home. 5. Don't post that you are looking for work or housing. This is a way to generate potential employment leads, but it also attracts scammers, as well as traffickers who scour social media for such opportunities. They may DM you posing as a potential employer or landlord.

