Motorists beware of theft tactic in parking areas

A video clip shared online shows how thieves casually stole a man’s backpack from his car while pulling out of the parking lot in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Criminals have become more brazen, leaving victims vulnerable more often than they would like to be.

We saw how criminals used remote jamming as a way to gain entry into motorists' cars when they thought all their doors were locked.

However, these opportunists would slyly open a door once the motorist is out of sight could notice and then proceed to rob them of their belongings.