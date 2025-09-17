Motorists beware of theft tactic in parking areas
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Thieves rob an unsuspecting car owner of his backpack as they pull out of the car park.
A video clip shared online shows how thieves casually stole a man’s backpack from his car while pulling out of the parking lot in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Criminals have become more brazen, leaving victims vulnerable more often than they would like to be.
We saw how criminals used remote jamming as a way to gain entry into motorists' cars when they thought all their doors were locked.
However, these opportunists would slyly open a door once the motorist is out of sight could notice and then proceed to rob them of their belongings.
This time, they managed to blindside a motorist who had entered his car parked outside Borrowdale Village Walk, Harare, Zimbabwe.
The man had unlocked his vehicle, placed his backpack (which we assume contained his laptop) in the back seat, and then got into the driver’s seat. He didn’t lock his car doors once he got in.
The white 4x4 vehicle parked next to him slowly pulled out of the parking bay as if they were leaving. Meanwhile, the passenger got out, opened the man’s back seat door and grabbed the backpack.
The driver exited his car and ran after them but they were already gone.
Check out the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
What can we learn from this act of crime:
Be aware of your surroundings when you are in public. Notice who is parked around you, if there is anyone watching you or looks suspicious.
If you feel unsafe, avoid getting into your car. Rather ask for mall security to escort you or wait it out.
When you get into your car, make sure to lock the doors immediately.
Store your valuables and belongings in the boot of your car to avoid smash and grabs.
Be vigilant about what you are carrying around with you and what is visible from outside the car.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
