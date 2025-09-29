Motorist reminds us to smile amid the 4c petrol increase
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Sometimes smiling through life's financial demands, like the petrol price increase, is the best thing to do...
Some might say that the October R0.04 petrol increase won't leave a dent in their bank account.
But an increase is an increase.
A lighthearted encounter between a motorist and a petrol attendant serves as a reminder that it's better to have a sense of humour about things, even a petrol price increase.
How much will the petrol price increase by next month?
While 93 unleaded petrol will decrease by 3 cents per litre, 95 unleaded will increase by 4 cents per litre.
When will the petrol price increase?
Petrol prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of the month. The new petrol price will take effect on 01 October.
Sometimes, the small things we do throughout our day make us feel positive and happy.
The motorist in the video decided to play a joke on the petrol attendant. He asked him to fill his vehicle for R150, but when it was time to pay, he led the attendant to believe that he meant one 'R50', not one R150.
Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
While this was shared as humorous, it is noteworthy that some motorists and petrol attendants have been known to get the wrong end of the conversation.
This is why it pays to speak clearly and double-check with the petrol attendant when fueling your vehicle.
The best way to avoid miscommunication is to get out of the car. This way, you can check that the petrol attendant is filling up using the correct fuel and amount.
Image Courtesy of iStock
