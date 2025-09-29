Motorist reminds us to smile amid the 4c petrol increase

Some might say that the October R0.04 petrol increase won't leave a dent in their bank account.

But an increase is an increase.

A lighthearted encounter between a motorist and a petrol attendant serves as a reminder that it's better to have a sense of humour about things, even a petrol price increase.

How much will the petrol price increase by next month?

While 93 unleaded petrol will decrease by 3 cents per litre, 95 unleaded will increase by 4 cents per litre.

When will the petrol price increase?

Petrol prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of the month. The new petrol price will take effect on 01 October.