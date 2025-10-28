 Motorist drives off embankment during suspected medical emergency
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Motorist drives off embankment during suspected medical emergency

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Social media is abuzz after seeing a motorist veer off the side of the road during a suspected epileptic attack. 

A white bakkie swerves on the freeway trying to avoid other vehicles
X Screenshot/VehicleTracker8

A video showing a white bakkie crashing through a road barrier on a South African highway has shocked the internet. 

The motorist, who reportedly had a medical emergency, was caught on video swerving into oncoming traffic on the R40 between Mbombela and White River in Mpumalanga. 

Watch the video below, courtesy of X

Read more: Woman frustrated over Durban motorists road bullying

Jacaranda FM reports that the incident took place on 27 October, confirmed by Mandla Chauke, spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety and Security Liaison in Mpumalanga. 

Online users speculate that the driver had an epileptic attack and lost consciousness behind the wheel. By the time they regained consciousness, they realised they were in front of a truck and swerved to avoid a collision. 

There was reportedly a passenger in the bakkie who was lucky to walk away without any injuries. 

Read more: Surge in fake traffic fines leaves South African motorists out of pocket

"We can confirm that the video being circulated contains footage of an incident that occurred on Monday morning, but we have not yet received a full report of the incident," Chauke says.

Danny Guselli Podcast banner
Danny Guselli Podcast banner/Supplied

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of X

For more from East Coast Radio

Mpumalanga Traffic Emergency Driver Medical

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.