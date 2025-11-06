You might be saying it wrong. Here's the most mispronounced word in KZN.

The way we pronounce words reveals a lot about us as a nation, and now we get to see which words are most commonly mispronounced in South Africa. Unscramblerer.com, a word unscrambling site, revealed the most mispronounced words in South Africa for 2025, according to Google search data. Some of the top words that appeared on the list included 'Schedule', 'Croissant' and 'Charcuterie'. It is fascinating to see how many words on the list made it's way into social media, pop culture, music, and entertainment. After coming across these words online, South Africans naturally wanted to know how to pronounce them correctly.

Here are the most mispronounced words of 2025 in South Africa: South Africa's most mispronounced words with pronunciations: 1. Schedule (74 400 searches) - SKEJ-ool. 2. Croissant (70 800 searches) - Krwah-SAHN. 3. Charcuterie (69 600 searches) - Shar-KOO-tuh-ree. 4. Aoife (57 600 searches) - EE-fah. 5. Worcestershire sauce (56 400 searches) - WUSS-ter-sheer. 6. Jalapeno (46 800 searches) - HAH-lah-PEH-nyoh. 7. Dachshund (44 400 searches) - DAKS-hund. 8. Acai (43 200 searches) - Ah-SIGH-ee. 9. Quinoa (40 800 searches) - Keen-waa. 10. Chateau (32 700 searches) - Sha-TOH. 11. Qatar (31 200 searches) - KAH-tar. 12. Tuesday (28 800 searches) - Chooz-day. 13. Gyro (25 200 searches) - YEE-roh. 14. Nutella (27 600 searches) - Nuh-teh-luh. 15. Niche (24 000 searches) - NEESH.

Our research about the most searched for mispronunciations gives an interesting insight into South African culture. Exposure to new words through media, music, pop culture and social platforms drives curiosity. People often look up pronunciations if there is a gap between how a word or name is spelt and how it sounds. - Randoh Sallihall, Unscramblerer.com spokesperson

Randoh Sallihall, spokesperson for Unscramblerer.com commented on the research: "The English language is particularly irregular in this regard ('Colonel' and 'Wednesday' defy phonetic expectations). English spelling only matches pronunciation about 75% of the time (University of Oxford research). A Cambridge University linguistics survey found that over 60% of English speakers admit they regularly mispronounce at least one common word. Correct pronunciation is closely tied to perceived intelligence and competence. The desire for correct pronunciation is a mix of avoiding social embarrassment and simple curiosity. No wonder people are searching for how to pronounce words." Unscramblerer.com experts analysed search data from Google Trends between January 1, 2025, and November 3, 2025. The search term is 'How do you pronounce' and 'How to pronounce'. The team used Google Trends to identify the most mispronounced words and the Ahrefs platform to determine the search volume. South Africa's most mispronounced words can be discovered by searching for phrases such as "How do you pronounce", "pronunciations of", and "How to pronounce" on Google Trends. Ahrefs shows many variations of pronunciation searches, such as 'croissant pronunciation' or 'how do you pronounce jalapeno'. They compiled 100 search variations of the top mispronounced queries.

What's the most mispronounced word in KwaZulu-Natal? Interestingly, the most mispronounced word for KwaZulu-Natal was 'Cautious (KAW-shuhs)'. What were the most mispronounced words in South Africa, according to the provinces? South Africa's most mispronounced words by region with pronunciations: · Mpumalanga - Worcestershire (WUSS-ter-sheer). · Limpopo - Croissant (Krwah-SAHN). · Northern Cape - Persuasive (Per-SWAY-siv). · Eastern Cape - Nonchalant (Non-shuh-LAHNT). · Free State - Achieve (Uh-CHEEV). · North West - Jalapeno (HAH-lah-PEH-nyoh). · Western Cape - Cocoa (KOH-koh). · Gauteng - Agile (AJ-ile). · KwaZulu-Natal - Cautious (KAW-shuhs).

Image Courtesy of iStock