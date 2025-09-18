Manager fired for using company petty cash to buy chocolates

Fired for using her company’s petty cash to buy two chocolate bars - an employee finds out why honesty is the best policy.

Fired for using her company’s petty cash to buy two chocolate bars - an employee finds out why honesty is the best policy.

A sales manager from JDG Ltd, trading as Hi Fi Corporation, Jabulani Mall, Johannesburg, lost her job after she used the company’s petty cash to buy chocolate for her personal consumption. Could you imagine losing your job over two chocolate bars? Well, one employee in Johannesburg didn’t have to imagine it when her actions led to her dismissal. On two occasions, the sales manager visited another store for a stationery run and purchased chocolate bars with her company’s petty cash. The chocolate bars were bought for herself but were not reconciled as a private purchase, nor was the money replaced.

Read more: Danny Guselli hooks Wandile up with the CV lady

In addition, she did not inform her branch manager. When the branch manager noticed the discrepancy and called her in, the woman said she didn't know how to return the money to the petty cash. “She was brought before a disciplinary hearing, and she was found guilty of misusing petty cash. The chairperson recommended dismissal, which was implemented,” reports IOL. The sales manager, who felt she had been unfairly dismissed, challenged the decision. The arbitrator found that she would not have submitted the receipts if she intended to conceal the fact that she bought the chocolate bars. “The arbitrator noted that he appreciates that the sales manager (the accused) was not authorised to purchase chocolates but accepted her explanation that she was hungry and did not have an opportunity to have lunch,” reports IOL.

However, the company felt that her failure to disclose her purchases fell in line with dishonesty. Furthermore, the trust had been diminished between the company and employee. The judge confirmed her dismissal saying that she didn’t seek permission to use the company’s petty cash and didn’t inform her superiors of the purchases after using the money on two occasions.

Image Courtesy of Unsplash